Whiteoak honors 2018 OHSAA State Final Four baseball team Friday


Whiteoak High School honored it’s 2018 varsity baseball players and coaching staff for their 2018 OHSAA State Final Four appearance on Friday before the start of the varsity basketball game between Whiteoak and Fairfield. The team gathers at midcourt for a photo with their commemorative Final Four banner.

Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette

