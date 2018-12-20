Lynchburg-Clay star Scott surpasses career (1705) scoring mark and sets new single game high (42) in 79-30 win over West Union

DODSONVILLE – It was raining outside and Lynchburg-Clay’s Peyton Scott made it rain inside on Thursday at Lynchburg-Clay High School as she recorded a single game school record 42 points in a myriad of ways and broke the all time scoring record of 1705 points in the fourth quarter as she finished the game with 1711 career points to lead the Lady Mustangs to a convincing 79-30 Southern Hills Athletic Conference win over the visiting West Union Lady Dragons.

Scott came into the game against the Lady Dragons needing 37 points to surpass the career scoring record previously held by both Linda (Fittro) Hatten and Lady Mustangs Head Coach Whitney Lewis.

The Lady Mustangs new career scoring mark was set with 6:03 to play in the fourth quarter when Scott stepped to the line for two free throws and calmly hit both.

“The free throw line has been good and bad to me definitely over the years but, its definitely when I go in the gym by myself or whether at practice we’re always griping on free throws and I’m always putting in the work at the line,” Scott said after the game. “I trust my free throw, it hasn’t been the best this year but, I still trust myself with it.”

Because of how the community has supported her during her career at LC Scott was glad to achieve the milestone on her home floor.

“I’m definitely glad I got it at home… We have an amazing crowd that came out and this community supports me so much. I couldn’t be more grateful,” said Scott.

Scott talked about her relationship with Lewis and what it was like to break the career scoring record that was held by her head coach.

“We have fun with it, we joke about it a lot,” said Scott. “Shes always supported me throughout my whole high school career. Whether its the ups or the downs but, she has always been there for me and supported me. Helped me put in that extra work whenever I needed it. Its awesome that she was my coach and I did this.”

Scott broke the single game record with 44 seconds to play as she once again stepped to the foul line for two shots. She missed the first free throw adding tension to the moment but, gathered herself and calmly hit the second to set the new single game mark at 42.

Lewis spoke about what it is like to coach Scott and be able to help her reach her full potential on the court.

“Shes a great player and as a coach you want to try to get your players to reach their potential,” said Lewis. “I think Peyton’s potential is far above and beyond what this record is. You knew as a freshman coming in this was going to happen, this night was going to happen. I’m super happy to be a part of it.”

Lynchburg-Clay Zoe Fittro chipped in 18 points against West Union to help the Lady Mustangs continue their undefeated start to the season.

Chelsea Hart had five, Serena Smith recorded four, Sam Kirby had two, Katie McLaughlin had four and Logan Binkley had four to account for the final LC total.

Kiersten Rowe lead the Lady Dragons with nine points in the game all of which she scored in the third quarter to account for all of West Union’s scoring in the frame.

Lynchburg-Clay jumped out to a 20-8 lead after the first quarter and never looked back as they led by double digits the rest of the way including 45-13 at halftime and 62-22 after three quarters of play.

The Lady Mustangs have nine days until their next game when the travel to Huntington High School to take on the Lady Huntemen.

Score by quarters

LCHS 20-25-17-15

WUHS 8-5-9-8

Lynchburg-Clay: Fittro 5(1)-5/7-18; Hart 2-1/1-5; Smith 2-4; Scott 12(2)12/14-42; McLaughlin 2-4; Kirby 2/4-2; Binkley 2-4

Totals: 25(3)20/26-79

West Union: A. Rowe 1(1)-5; Silvia 2-4; Baldwin 2-1/2-5; Bickett 1-2; K. Rowe 1(2)-1/2-9; Purcell 1-1/2-3; Carroll 1-2

Totals: 9(3)-3/7-30

Ryan Applegate is the sports editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Lynchburg-Clay's Peyton Scott attempts a layup over two Lady Dragon defenders on Thursday at Lynchburg-Clay High School where the Lady Mustangs took on West Union in SHAC girls varsity basketball action. Lady Mustang Serena Smith attempts a layup over a West Union defender on Thursday at Lynchburg-Clay High School where LC handily defeated the Lady Dragons 79-30

