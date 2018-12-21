Hillsboro Elks announced Hoop Shoot winners

On Saturday, December 15, the Hillsboro Elks help their annual Hoop Shoot contest at the Hillsboro High School gymnasium. Bruce Miles, head coach of the Hillsboro boys varsity basketball team and Elk member, chaired the event.

This event is part of the National Elks Hoop Shoot competition and the local winners will advance to the district round on January 19 at Wilmington College.

Congratulations to these local winners:

Girls age 8-9 division – Kelsie Crowder; Girls age 10-11 division – Kobie Miles; Girls age 12-13 division – Addyson Miles.

Boys age 8-9 division – Cory Schommer; Boys age 11-12 division – Titan Crowder; Boys age 12-13 division – Jase Huffman.

Since its inception, the Hillsboro Elks 361 has conducted many local community events and contributed over $500,000 to local veteran, youth, senior citizen and other civic causes. For more information about Hillsboro Elks visit hillsboroelks.com, call the Lodge at 937-393-3047 or find them on Facebook.

This story was submitted by the Hillsboro Elks Lodge 361.