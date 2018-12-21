Lynchburg-Clay rallies from down 8 in third to beat Manchester 70-64

DODSONVILLE – The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs picked up their second win of the season on Friday night at Lynchburg-Clay High School when they beat the visiting Manchester Greyhounds 70-64 in a back and forth Southern Hills Athletic Conference basketball matchup.

The Mustangs trailed by as much as eight points in the third quarter before they were able to turn things around and find a rhythm in the game.

After leading 16-13 after one quarter and 29-28 at halftime the Greyhounds started the third quarter with an eight to one run to take a 37-29 lead.

Then Noah Miller hit a three pointer for the Mustangs and Manchester guard Isaiah Redman sliced through the lane for a layup to bring the score to 39-32 with just over five minutes to play in the third.

The Mustangs then went on a 10-0 run as David Giordano hit back to back three pointers and Ray Conner got back to back break away layups to flip the momentum in Lynchburg’s favor with a 42-39 lead.

Lynchburg-Clay closed the quarter on a 7-4 run and took a 49-43 lead into the fourth and final period.

Mustangs senior Damin Pierson and Conner stepped up in the fourth quarter with eight and nine points respectively to lead the Mustangs to victory.

“We talked at halftime about playing with a sense of urgency. We wanted to take the fight to them tonight and to the rest of our opponents,” said Lynchburg-Clay head coach Matt Carson. “We didn’t do that, obviously, in the first three and a half minutes. Then we started getting hands on passes, started getting aggressive and then we went on a big run there. We took it at them and drew a lot of fouls. We’re still trying to find consistency but, we found a way to get it done tonight. I’m happy with the guys’ effort. Guys encouraging each other and it was a great team win tonight.”

Conner led the Mustangs with 28 points in the game, Pierson finished with 19 and Miller recorded 12 points to help Lynchburg to the winners circle.

“Ray has been getting crowded a lot in the paint,” said Carson. “People know about him because he had a good year last year. He is still plugging away and I was glad to see him have a career high in scoring tonight.”

Lynchburg-Clay will have a week to celebrate the victory as their next scheduled game is Friday, December 28, when they travel to Pint Valley to take on the Beacats in non-conference play.

Score by quarters

LCHS 13-15-21-21

MHS 16-13-14-21

Lynchburg-Clay: Pierson 5(1)-6/8-19; Miller 1(1)-7/8-12; Marcelino 1-2; Stevens 0/2-0; Conner 11-6/7-28; Giordano 2-3/4-9

Totals:18(4)-22/29-70

Manchester: Colvin 4-1/3-9; Redman 4-2/2-10; Flock 1-2; Reaves 1(1)-5; Ricketts 3/6-3; Scott 9-4/5-22; Calvert 6-1/2-13

Totals: 25(1)-11/18-64

Ryan Applegate is the sports editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Lynchburg-Clay's Noah Miller shoots an off balance jumper over a Manchester defender early in the first quarter Friday at Lynchburg-Clay High School. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette Mustangs senior Damin Pierson is swarmed by three Greyhound defenders as he attempts a shot on Friday at home against SHAC foe Manchester. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette

Conner has career high 28