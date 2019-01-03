Tigers triumph in OT

Devin Carter scored a game-high 34 points and the McClain Tigers held on in overtime to defeat the Zane Trace Pioneers, 61-60, Wednesday in a non-league matchup.

It was a close contest throughout with furious action toward the end of the game.

The teams exchanged baskets and the lead throughout the fourth quarter before Dalton Mischal recorded five straight points, including a 3-pointer, to give McClain a 57-52 lead with under two minutes to play.

Zane Trace scored the final five points of the quarter with Cam Evans recording all five points for the Pioneers, including the game-tying 3-pointer that sent the game to OT with the score tied at 57.

Carter had all four points in the overtime period for McClain, both on layups, with the second coming via an assist from Mischal that gave the Tigers a 61-59 lead.

Evans followed by hitting the first of two free throws for the Pioneers, and appeared to hit the second free throw to tie the game, but McClain’s Kobe Penwell was able to get a timeout called before Evans gathered the ball at the free throw line.

After the timeout, Evans missed the free throw and Carter secured the rebound, allowing the Tigers to call a final timeout before running out the remaining seconds in the exciting win.

Zane Trace led after one quarter, 16-12. It was tied 26-26 at halftime and 39-39 after three quarters.

In addition to Carter’s 34 points, Penwell had 11 and Mischal 10 for McClain.

Evans had 33 points to pace Zane Trace, including 12 in the fourth quarter and all three of his team’s points in overtime.

BOX SCORE

Mc — 12 14 13 18 4 — 61

ZT — 16 10 13 18 3 — 60

McClain — Penwell 1(3)-0/1-11, Badgley 1-0/0-2, Cockerill 1-0/0-2, Banks 1-0/0-2, Carter 14-6/10-34, Mischal 2(2)-0/3-10, TOTALS: 20(5)-6/14-61

Zane Trace — Swain 2-3/4-7, Nesser 2(1)-2/2-9, Evans 13(1)-4/6-33, Johnson 0(1)-0/0-3, Ison 0-0/1-0, Davidson 4-0/3-8, TOTALS: 21(3)-9/14-60

McClain’s Devin Carter, pictured here in an earlier game at Hillsboro, scored 34 points in the Tigers’ overtime victory Wednesday over Zane Trace. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/01/web1_Devin-Carter-vs-Hillsboro-122218.jpg McClain’s Devin Carter, pictured here in an earlier game at Hillsboro, scored 34 points in the Tigers’ overtime victory Wednesday over Zane Trace. Times-Gazette file photo

McClain’s Carter pours in game-high 34 points