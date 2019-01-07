Whiteoak boys lose to Washington 60-44 on the road

WASHINGTON C.H. — The Whiteoak Wildcats visited Washington High School on a rainy first Friday of 2019 for a non-conference game against the Blue Lions.

Outside it was pouring down rain; inside, the Blue Lions rained threes down on the Wildcats on their way to a 60-44 victory.

Washington (6-2 overall) hit nine three-point field goals in the game, including five from the game’s leading scorer, senior Dillon Steward who poured in 24 points.

Senior Evan Upthegrove had 13 points (with one three); senior Omar Porter scored seven points (two threes) and senior Blaise Tayese scored six points.

The Blue Lions were able to get everyone into the game, including Mitchell Lotz, Ethan Rogers-Wright, Brice Cartwright and Karson Runk.

Washington held a 15-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, the Blue Lions were ahead, 29-21.

The Blue Lions went a long way toward taking control of the game with a 20-10 scoring margin in their favor in the third quarter, setting themselves up nicely for the fourth quarter, 49-31.

Junior Hunter Ruckel led the Wildcats with 10 points.

Junior Deavin Cumberland and senior Atlee Carr each scored nine points and senior Zach Rand had eight points.

Washington will be back at home for another non-conference game, this one against the Warriors of Adena High School, Tuesday with the j-v game starting at 6 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 15 14 20 11 — 60

WO 12 9 10 13 — 44

WASHINGTON — Eli Lynch 2-0-4; Dillon Steward 4 (5)-1-24; Evan Upthegrove 5 (1)-0-13; Blaise Tayese 3-0-6; Garitt Leisure 0 (1)-0-3; Karson Runk 0-0-0; Omar Porter 0 (2)-1-7; Brice Cartwright 0-0-0; Drew Moats 0-0-0; Richie Burns 1-1-3; Ethan Rogers-Wright 0-0-0; Mitchell Lotz 0-0-0. TOTALS — 15 (9)-3-60. Free throw shooting: 3 of 12 for 25 percent. Three-point field goals: Steward, 5; Porter, 2; Upthegrove, Leisure.

WHITEOAK — Bradley Ashbaugh 0-0-0; Chase Butler 0-0-0; Deavin Cumberland 4-1-9; Ryan Roberts 0-0-0; Nick Bailey 0-0-0; Hunter Ruckel 2 (2)-0-10; Atlee Carr 3 (1)-0-9; Zach Rand 4-0-8; Josh Hughes 1-0-2; Logan Cummings 0-0-0; Brayden Yeager 3-0-6. TOTALS — 17 (3)-1-44. Free throw shooting: 1 of 2 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Ruckel, 2; Carr.

Chris Hoppes is the Sports Editor for the Record-Herald in Washington Court House.

Whiteoak senior Zach Rand makes a move in the lane on Friday, January 4, at Washington High School where the Wildcats battled the Blue Lions in varsity boys basketball action.