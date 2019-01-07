Lynchburg-Clay boys lose at home to Western Brown 78-40

Dodsonville – One night after suffering a conference loss to league rival Fayetteville, the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs were back in action the next evening against a tough non-conference foe in the Western Brown Broncos.

Although the Mustangs gave a hard effort, the athleticism and speed of Western Brown was too much as the visitors from Mount Orab left Dodsonville with a convincing 78-40 win.

Leading the Mustangs in scoring was freshmen Noah Miller with 11 points. Next was Tyler Stevens who netted seven points, followed by Damin Pierson with six. Blake Marcelino added four points, while Andrew Cumberland and David Giordano each contributed three points. Zander Blankenship, Patrick Brown and Chase Smaltz all added two points.

For the Broncos, Yani Williams led the scoring effort and all scorers on the day with 16 points. Colton Carroll added 12 points, followed by Josh Taylor and Ian Shaffer with eight and Liam Keller with seven. Vince Whitaker had six points, while Zyon Tull had five. Chance Moore scored four points, while Jackson Miller and Wil Sizer had three. Cade Chisman rounded out the scoring with two points.

LC 13 8 11 8 40

WB 23 16 18 21 78

In JV action, the Mustangs were victorious by a score of 33-31. Chase Smaltz led the Mustangs with 16 points, followed by Patrick Brown with seven. Zander Blankenship added four points, followed by Brady Minton with three and Connor Tyree with two. Harrison Burge rounded out the scoring with one point. For Western Brown, Brice Bell scored nine points, followed by Dylan Novak with eight. Jackson Miller added seven, while Will Sizer netted four. Cade Chisman and Cam Weil rounded out the scoring with two and one point, respectively.

In freshmen action the Broncos were victorious by a score of 36-34. Western Brown was led by Brice bell with 12 points, followed by Joey Butree with 11. Braydon Mount had six, while Clayton Stephens had five. Conner Iaroli rounded out the scoring with two points. For the Mustangs, Hunter Barnhill led the way with 10 points, followed by Nathan Brown with eight. Brayden Eversole added seven, while Coen Wilkin netted six. Harrison Burge rounded the scoring with three.

The Mustangs will be back in action on Tuesday, January 8th as they host SHAC rival Eastern. Tipoff for the freshmen game is slated for 5:00 PM.

Submitted by Lynchburg-Clay Head Coach Matt Carson.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/01/web1_Lynchburg-LC-new-logo.jpg