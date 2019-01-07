Hillsboro falls at Eastern Brown 53-45, manage just four points in third quarter

The Hillsboro Indians traveled to Eastern High School in Brown County on Friday, January 4, to take on the Warriors in varsity boys basketball action. The Indians led by a score of 26-23 at halftime but managed only four points in the third quarter and lost on the road 53-45.

Ethan Watson and Brad Miller each scored six points in the opening quarter of play and Gavin Temple added a three pointer of his own to propel the Indians to a 15-5 lead after one quarter of play.

Hillsboro continued their solid play offensively in the second quarter with 11 total points.

Temple had five points to lead the Indians in the second quarter and hit his second three pointer of the night. Hunter Price, Watson and Miller each had two points in the second quarter for Hillsboro.

Defensively the Indians were not as sharp and allowed the Warriors to put up 18 points in the quarter and cut the lead to 26-23 at the halftime break.

Eastern turned the tables on the Indians starting in the third quarter as they limited the visitors to only four points in the quarter while scoring 20 of their own including four three-point baskets.

The quarter long run by the Warriors resulted in a 43-30 lead as the teams prepared for the fourth quarter.

Hillsboro again found their grove offensively in the final frame as they outscored the Warriors 15-10 in the quarter but it was not enough to get the victory as the Indians fell 53-45.

Hillsboro will be back in action Tuesday, Jan. 8, when they host the Chillicothe Cavaliers in Frontier Athletic Conference basketball action.

Score by quarters

HHS 15-11-4-15

EHS 5-18-20-10

Hillsboro: Temple 2(2)-0/1-10; Scott 1-2; Watson 5(1)-8/9-21; Price 1-2; Miller 5-10

Totals: 14(3)-8/11-45

Eastern: Hamilton 4(4)-2/2-22; Vaughn 3-1/2-7; Boone 4-2/3-10; Burns 1(1)-5; Jimison 1/3-1; Wiles 1-2; Hundley 1(1)-1/1-6

Totals: 14(6)-7/11-53

Ryan Applegate is the sports editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Score only four points in third