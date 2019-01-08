Lynchburg-Clay ladies debut at 10th for D III in initial AP Poll

The first Ohio high school girls Associated Press poll was released on Tuesday and Highland County is represented by two schools with Lynchburg-Clay debuting at 10th in Division III and McClain coming in at 20th in Division II.

The Lady Mustangs improved to 12-0 (8-0) with at convincing 66-34 win over the West Union Lady Dragons on the road Monday in Southern Hills Athletic Conference competition.

The Lady Tigers are 11-3 (5-1) on the season after Monday’s road loss at Portsmouth Notre Dame, which is ranked ninth in Division IV with an 11-0 record, by a score of 43-23.

Below is how a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1. Canton McKinley (10) 10-0 163

2. Pickerington Cent. (4) 9-1 146

3. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (5) 9-1 141

4. Cin. Princeton (1) 11-0 116

5. Centerville (4) 13-1 90

6. W. Chester Lakota W. 10-1 83

7. Newark 10-1 81

8. Cin. Walnut Hills 13-1 75

9. Sylvania Southview 10-1 52

10. Can. Glenoak 10-2 46

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Akr. Hoban 41. 12, Tol. Notre Dame 38. 13, Medina 36. 14, Dublin Coffman 28. 15, Westerville S. 27. 16, Eastlake N. 26. 17, Morrow Little Miami 16. 18, Dresden Tri-Valley 15. 18, Mason 15. 20, Youngs. Boardman 12.

DIVISION II

1. Day. Carroll (8) 12-0 174

2. Tol. Rogers (10) 8-2 171

3. New Philadelphia (2) 11-0 110

4. Bellevue (1) 9-1 105

5. Wintersville Indian Creek 11-0 79

6. McArthur Vinton County 10-0 69

7. Beloit W. Branch 9-2 59

8. Poland Seminary (2) 11-0 54

9. Hamilton Badin 9-3 48

10. Thornville Sheridan 9-2 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Granville 42. 12, Millbury Lake 39. 13, Cin. Indian Hill 36. 14, Chillicothe Unioto 29. 15, Tipp City Tippecanoe 25. 15, Franklin 25. 17, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 18. 17, Shaker Hts. Laurel 18. 19, Youngs. Mooney 14. 20, Warren Howland 13. 20, Gates Mills Gilmour 13. 20, McClain 13. 23, Germantown Valley View (1) 12.

DIVISION III

1. Cols. Africentric (18) 10-0 203

2. Findlay Liberty-Benton (2) 9-0 156

3. Waynesville (2) 10-0 99

4. Ottawa-Glandorf 12-1 81

5. Versailles 9-3 76

6. Delta 11-0 67

7. Berlin Hiland (1) 9-2 63

8. Castalia Margaretta (1) 11-1 60

9. Doylestown Chippewa 10-1 44

10. Lynchburg-Clay 11-0 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Worthington Christian 36. 12, Pemberville Eastwood 35. 13, Collins Western Reserve 34. 14, Cin. Purcell Marian 33. 15, Albany Alexander 32. 16, Oak Hill 30. 17, Anna 25. 18, Bellaire 21. 19, Elyria Cath. 20. 20, Leavittsburg Labrae 19. 21, Sardinia Eastern 17. 22, Minford 13. 23, Warren Champion 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Minster (19) 13-0 222

2. Ft. Loramie 11-1 120

3. Cornerstone Christian (1) 11-1 119

4. Fairfield Christian 11-0 92

5. New Madison Tri-Village 11-1 75

6. Waterford 7-1 74

7. Ottoville (1) 10-3 73

8. McDonald (2) 9-0 68

9. Portsmouth Notre Dame (1) 10-0 57

10. Berlin Center W. Reserve 12-1 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, New Bremen 36. 12, Shadyside 34. 13, Cin. Country Day 33. 14, Hannibal River 29. 15, Newark Cath. 27. 15, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 27. 17, Zanesville Rosecrans 25. 17, Cortland Maplewood 25. 17, Covington 25. 20, New Knoxville 19. 21, Stryker 18. 22, Beverly Ft. Frye 14.

The Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs are ranked 10th for DIII in the first AP Poll of the season and the McClain Lady Tigers are 20th in DII. Pictured are Lynchburg-Clay senior Peyton Scott (left) and McClain senior Kelli Uhrig (right).

