Hillsboro can’t match hot shooting Chillicothe in 64-37 home loss

The Hillsboro Indians returned to the court for the first time, Tuesday, following their holiday break and hosted the Chillicothe Cavaliers in Frontier Athletic Conference basketball action. Chillicothe controlled the action the entire night with the defense and hit 13 three pointers, including 11 in the first half of play, en route to a convincing 64-37 road win.

Hillsboro senior Mason Swayne got things off on the right foot for the Indians when he jumped into the passing lane, stole the ball and finished with a layup on the other end for the first points of the game and a 2-0 lead for the Indians.

The Cavaliers answered with a 12-0 run over the next several minutes. Jayvon Maughmer was fouled as he made the first basket of the game for Chillicothe and he converted at the stripe. Then, Chris Postage, Brandon Noel and Tre Beard hit back-to-back-to-back three points shots to give the Cavaliers a 12-2 advantage.

Ryan Scott hit on a jumper for Hillsboro for their second and final basket of the first quarter before Vincent Roper made a basket and was fouled for the Cavaliers.

Roper was unable to convert at the charity stripe but Beard made up for it a short time later with his second three of the quarter to propel the Cavaliers to a 17-4 lead heading into the second quarter of play.

Chillicothe continued its torrid start from behind the arc in the second quarter as they hit five consecutive triples in the first four minutes of the quarter, including three straight by Beard, to propel the Cavaliers to a 32-7 lead.

Watson recorded the only points for the Indians during the run when he converted a layup and hit a free throw after being fouled on the shot.

The Cavaliers hit seven three-pointers in the second quarter as they pushed their lead to as much as 33 points in the frame and took a 45-16 lead into halftime.

“They did an extremely great job of shooting the basketball tonight.” said Hillsboro Head Coach Bruce Miles. “We knew we wanted to run some zone there early. For the first few possessions we got what we wanted, we just didn’t clean up the glass. They are so big and long we had a hard time checking out and securing the basketball. Then they just caught fire and I don’t know how many they made but it was a bunch. That really was the difference, their shooting ability early and then our inability to handle their pressure.”

McClain graduate and current Chillicothe head coach Eric Huffer credited Beard for his play in the game and the impact he has on the team with his shooting ability.

“The Beard kid, thats one thing he does really well. I mean, he does a lot of things well but, one of his specialties is spacing the floor for us and he did a phenomenal job of that,” Huffer said. We were able to get him in spots and different actions where he could get that shot off.”

In the second half the Indians managed to outscore the Cavaliers 21-19 but the lead that Chillicothe built in the first half was to much for the Indians to overcome.

Hillsboro will be back in action Friday, January 11, when they travel to Washington Court House to take on the Washington Blue Lions in FAC play.

Chillicothe has a quick turnaround with a game at Canal Winchester less than 24 hours after playing the Indians. The Cavaliers also have an FAC matchup on the road against the Miami Trace Panthers on Friday.

Score by quarters

HHS: 4-12-8-13

CHS: 17-28-16-3

Hillsboro: Swayne 1-2; Temple 2-2/4-6; Lewis 1-2; Scott 2-4; Watson 4-3/3-11; Thompson (2)-6; Miller 2-2/2-6

Totals: 12(2)-7/9-37

Chillicothe: Beard (6)-1/2-19; Roper 1-2; Postage (2)-6; Duncan 1-1/1-3; Harris 2-4; Noel 3(3)-2/2-17; Maughmer 3(2)-1/1-13

Totals: 10(13)-5/7-64

Ryan Applegate is the sports editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Hillsboro’s Gavin Temples floats a shot over the outstretched hand of Chillicothe big man Brandon Noel on Tuesday at Hillsboro High School where the Indians hosted the Cavalier in FAC boys basketball action. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/01/web1_Gavin-Temple-vs-Chillicothe-2019.jpg Hillsboro’s Gavin Temples floats a shot over the outstretched hand of Chillicothe big man Brandon Noel on Tuesday at Hillsboro High School where the Indians hosted the Cavalier in FAC boys basketball action. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette Brad Miller attacks the rim for the Indians on Tuesday against the Cavaliers at Hillsboro High School where Hillsboro battled Chillicothe in a matchup of teams from the FAC. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/01/web1_Brad-Miller-vs-Chillicothe-2019.jpg Brad Miller attacks the rim for the Indians on Tuesday against the Cavaliers at Hillsboro High School where Hillsboro battled Chillicothe in a matchup of teams from the FAC. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette