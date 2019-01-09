Lynchburg-Clay loses to Eastern 71-36 at home

DODSONVILLE – The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs fell to the visiting Eastern Brown Warriors 71-36 Tuesday night, as the key to the game was a pivotal third quarter when the Mustangs were outscored 25 to five by their visitors from Macon. Turnovers and miscues plagued the Mustangs all evening, although coach Matt Carson said there were some bright spots to take away. “There were some positives even in the midst of this, and that’s what you have to continue to take away…tough times don’t last but tough people do. These kids are tough and we will bounce back.”

Noah Miller led the Mustangs with 12 points on the night, followed by Damin Pierson with 10. Tyler Stevens added five points, while David Giordano added four. Blake Marcelino scored three and PJ Fiscus rounded out the scoring with two.

For the visitors from Eastern, Marcus Hamilton led them and all scorers on the night with 23 points. Titus Burns followed with 12 and Trent Hundley added nine. Ryan Boone and Colton Vaugh scored five points, as did Dustin Jimison. Gage Boone and Ian Wiles added four. Luke Garrett rounded out the scoring with two points.

LC 11 12 5 8 – 36

EB 20 19 25 7 – 71

Eastern – Hamilton 11 1-2 23; Burns (4) 12; Hundley 2 (1) 2-2 9; R Boon 1 (1) 5; Vaughn 2 1-2 5; Jimison 1 (1) 5; G Boone 2 4; Wiles 2 4; Garrett 1 2; Becknell 0-2 0.

Totals: 23(7)-4/8-71.

Lynchburg-Clay – Miller 4 (1) 1-4 12; Pierson 1 (2) 2-4 10; Stevens 1 (1) 5; Giordano 2 4; Marcelino 1 1-2 3; Fiscus 1 2

Totals: 10(4)-4/8-36.

In JV action, the host Mustangs fell in a hard fought nip and tuck game, 33-31 to the Warriors. Chase Smaltz led the Mustang with 16 points, followed by Zander Blankenship with six. Patrick Brown added five, while Brady Minton and Connor Tyree rounded out the scoring with two apiece. Luke Garrett led the Warriors with 14 points, followed by Ryan Boone with seven. Landy Pickerill added five, while Ethan Daniels, Trent Hundley, and Blade Carrington all scored two.

In Freshmen action, the Warriors defeated the Mustangs 34 – 24. Coen Wilkin, Brayden Eversole and Harrison Burge all led the Mustangs with six points, while Quinn Brown and Nathan Brown each scored three. Christian Ambargery led the Warriors with 16 points, followed by Hunter Rose with seven. Drew Minton scored four points, while Carter Woolard scored three. Christian Hoskins rounded out the scoring with two points.

The Mustangs will be back in action Friday as the host SHAC rival North Adams, with the freshmen game slated to tip at 5:00 P.M.

Submitted by Lynchburg-Clay Head Coach Matt Carson.

Lynchburg-Clay’s Noah Miller attacks the Manchester defense in a game at Lynchburg-Clay High School on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/01/web1_Noah-Miller-attacks-off-dribble.jpg Lynchburg-Clay’s Noah Miller attacks the Manchester defense in a game at Lynchburg-Clay High School on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Times-Gazette file photo