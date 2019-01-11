Duffies to continue career at Lehigh

Fairfield senior Brandtson Duffie committed, on Thursday, to run cross country and track at Lehigh University. Brandtson has been a four year standout in both cross country and track. Pictured (l-r): Cristy Duffie (mother), Wilson McCoy, Brandtson, Kesia McCoy and Justin Duffie (father).

