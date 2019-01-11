Hillsboro travels to Washington Court House, loses 51-39

The Washington Blue Lions hosted the Hillsboro Indians Friday night on the eve of an expected accumulative snowfall that is predicted for southern Ohio.

The game marked a return to FAC play for the Blue Lions after the holiday and Washington came away with a 51-39 victory.

The Blue Lions improve to 5-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference, 8-3 overall.

The Indians fall to 1-5 in the FAC.

Senior Blaise Tayese shared game high-scoring honors, leading Washington with 16 points.

Senior Richie Burns scored 12 points and fellow seniors Evan Upthegrove and Omar Porter had eight and seven points, respectively.

Senior Ethan Watson scored 16 for Hillsboro, including hitting three three-point field goals.

Sophomore Brad Miller scored 10 and sophomore Ryan Scott chipped in six points.

It was a good start for the Blue Lions, as the home team took an 18-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Washington was in a good place at the half, leading 30-13.

The teams were even in the third quarter, both squads hitting for 14 points.

Hillsboro had 12 in the fourth to seven for Washington to set the final at 51-39.

“We went nine deep tonight and every one we brought in off the bench contributed,” Washington head coach Connor Scott said. “Our defense as a team tonight was really good. We had only given up 13 point at halftime. We gave up 39 for the game. The last time we played, they scored 53. Defensively, I was very proud of us.

“Blaise had 16 tonight,” Scott said. “He finished well around the rim. He had two and-ones.

“Richie was very active tonight,” Scott said. “He was really good defensively for us.

“Evan did not turn the ball over,” Scott said. “He hit a big shot in the third quarter for us when I didn’t think we had a lot of energy.

“Omar did not turn the ball over tonight,” Scott said. “Defensively, he was very active.

“Our fifth starter tonight was Garitt Leisure,” Scott said. “He made some incredible passes in transition. He guarded really, really well.

Washington is scheduled to play at Grandview Heights this evening, weather permitting, beginning at 6 p.m.

Hillsboro’s next game is Tuesday at Fairfield.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 18 12 14 7 — 51

H 8 5 14 12 — 39

WASHINGTON — Eli Lynch 0-0-0; Evan Upthegrove 2 (1)-1-8; Miguel O’Flaherty 0-1-1; Blaise Tayese 7-2-16; Garitt Leisure 1 (1)-2-7; Omar Porter 2 (1)-0-7; Karson Runk 0-0-0; Brice Cartwright 0-0-0; Drew Moats 0-0-0; Richie Burns 6-0-12; Ethan Rogers-Wright 0-0-0; Mitchell Lotz 0-0-0.

TOTALS — 18 (3)-6-51. Free throw shooting: 6 of 16 for 38 percent. Three-point field goals: Upthegrove, Leisure, Porter. Turnovers: 12.

HILLSBORO — Mason Swayne 0-1-1; Gavin Temple 0-0-0; Luke Magulac 2-0-4; Ryan Scott 0 (1)-3-6; Ethan Watson 3 (3)-1-16; Lawton Parry 0-0-0; Nick Lewis 0-0-0; Jarrod Thompson 0-0-0; Gabe Mycroft 0-0-0; Brad Miller 5-0-10; Reece Bloomfield 0-2-2.

TOTALS — 10 (4)-7-39. Free throw shooting: 7 of 10 for 70 percent. Three-point field goals: Watson, 3; Scott.

Chris Hoppes is the Sports Editor for The Record-Herald in Washington Court House.

Hillsboro’s Brad Miller defends against Washington’s Blaise Tayese on Friday at Washington High School where the Indians traveled to take on the Blue Lions in FAC basketball action https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/01/web1_DSC00080.jpg Hillsboro’s Brad Miller defends against Washington’s Blaise Tayese on Friday at Washington High School where the Indians traveled to take on the Blue Lions in FAC basketball action Mary Kay West | AIM Media Midwest