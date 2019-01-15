Mustangs fall to Green Devils 67-42

DODSONVILLE – The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs fell to the North Adams Green Devils on Friday, January 11 by a score of 67 to 42.

Lynchburg-Clay played close with the Green Devils in the first, trailing by a score of 17 to 16. The second quarter saw the Green Devils outscore their hosts 17 to 7 to take a 34 to 23 halftime lead.

The third quarter was pivotal as North Adams outscored the Mustangs 18 to 11, and the fourth frame saw the Mustangs outscored 15 to eight.

Damin Pierson led the Mustangs on the evening with nine points, followed by David Giordano with eight.

Tyler Stevens added seven points to the total, while Andrew Cumberland netted six. Noah Miller scored five, while Chase Smaltz added three. Connor Tyree and Patrick Brown each added two points to the total.

For North Adams, they were led in scoring by Elijah Young with 23 points. Austin McCormick added 19 points, while Jayden Hesler tallied nine. Cameron Young and Cody Rothwell each scored five, while Dalton Gardner, Isaac Young, and Cade Meade each score two points.

In JV action, North Adams defeated the Mustangs 41-27. Chase Smaltz led the Mustangs with 13 points, while Zander Blankenship tallied five. Patrick Brown added four points, while Nathan Brown scored three. Connor Tyree rounded out the scoring with two points. For North Adams, Andrew Brand led the way with 17 points.

In freshmen action, North Adams defeated Lynchburg-Clay 31 to 27. Coen Wilkin led the Mustangs with 12 points, while Brayden Eversole scored five. Harrison Burge and Hunter Barnhill scored four, with Quinn Brown rounding out the scoring with two points. Jacob Campbell led North Adams with 13 points.

Submitted by Lynchburg-Clay Head Coach Matt Carson.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/01/web1_Lynchburg-LC-new-logo-1.jpg