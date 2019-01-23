Lynchburg-Clay ladies 9th in poll after first loss of season

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division I 1. Pickerington Cent. (12) 12-1 197 2. Canton McKinley (1) 12-1 156 3. Centerville (2) 16-1 153 4. W. Chester Lakota W. (2) 14-1 127 5. Can. Glenoak 13-1 112 6. Cin. Princeton (2) 13-1 96 7. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (3) 11-2 95 8. Cin. Walnut Hills 15-1 82 9. Newark (1) 13-1 71 10. Sylvania Southview 14-1 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. Hoban 30. Eastlake N. 26. Youngs. Austintown-Fitch 20. Aurora 12.

Division II 1. Day. Carroll (15) 15-0 215 2. Tol. Rogers (3) 10-2 160 3. New Philadelphia (3) 13-0 159 4. Bellevue 13-1 127 5. Poland Seminary (2) 15-0 125 6. Wintersville Indian Creek 15-0 120 7. McArthur Vinton County 14-0 116 8. Thornville Sheridan 11-2 60 9. Cin. Indian Hill 13-1 30 10. Perry 13-1 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngs. Mooney 18. Chillicothe Unioto 15. Tipp City Tippecanoe 15. Beloit W. Branch 12.

DIVISION III 1. Cols. Africentric (22) 14-0 226 2. Findlay Liberty-Benton 14-0 189 3. Waynesville 13-0 151 4. Ottawa-Glandorf 16-1 130 5. Berlin Hiland 13-1 114 6. Versailles (1) 11-3 78 7. Doylestown Chippewa 13-1 73 8. Castalia Margaretta 14-2 54 9. Lynchburg-Clay 15-1 44 10. Delta 13-1 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Albany Alexander 25. Sardinia Eastern 17. Elyria Cath. 14. Newton Falls 13.

DIVISION IV 1. Ft. Loramie (13) 14-1 208 2. Minster (2) 15-1 179 3. Cornerstone Christian (3) 14-1 149 4. Fairfield Christian (1) 14-0 126 5. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 15-1 112 6. McDonald (2) 13-0 102 7. Waterford 9-1 91 8. Portsmouth Notre Dame (1) 14-0 73 9. Berlin Center W. Reserve 16-1 58 10. Ottoville 14-2 56

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stryker 14. Shadyside 14. Cortland Maplewood 13. Newark Cath. 12.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/01/web1_Lynchburg-LC-new-logo-2.jpg