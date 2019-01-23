Lynchburg-Clay boys travel to Washington High School Tuesday, lose 52-41

The Washington Blue Lions had a struggle in their previous game at Chillicothe on Friday and were looking to move on from that game when they welcomed the Mustangs of Lynchburg-Clay High School for a non-conference game Tuesday night.

The Blue Lions had to be careful not to look past the Mustangs to Friday’s game, a key conference match-up with the Jackson Ironmen.

Washington got back on the winning track Tuesday, posting a 52-41 victory over the Mustangs.

Junior Garitt Leisure hit three of his team’s five three-point field goals en route to a team-high 16 points.

Senior Omar Porter scored 13 points (including hitting one three) and senior Blaise Tayese scored 10 points.

Senior Evan Upthegrove had seven and senior Richie Burns scored six points for the Blue Lions.

L-C junior Ray Conner was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points.

Freshman Noah Miller had 10 points for the Mustangs, junior David Giordano scored six and freshman Andrew Cumberland had four points.

Washington held a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.

By the time the break rolled around, Washington was in front, 35-28.

The scoring fell off for both squads in the third quarter with Washington garnering four points, but the Mustangs countering with just five.

Washington outscored Lynchburg-Clay 13-8 in the fourth quarter for the 52-41 final.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 15 20 4 13 — 52

L-C 14 14 5 8 — 41

WASHINGTON — Eli Lynch 0-0-0; Evan Upthegrove 1 (1)-2-7; Miguel O’Flaherty 5-0-10; Blaise Tayese 5-0-10; Garitt Leisure 3 (3)-1-16; Omar Porter 5 (1)-0-13; Drew Moats 0-0-0; Richie Burns 3-0-6.

TOTALS — 16 (5)-5-52. Free throw shooting: 5 of 9 for 55 percent. Three-point field goals: Leisure, 3; Upthegrove, Porter.

LYNCHBURG-CLAY — Andrew Cumberland 2-0-4; Noah Miller 3 (1)-1-10; Blake Marcelino 0-0-0; Tyler Stevens 0-0-0; Ray Conner 7 (1)-4-21; David Giordano 0 (1)-3-6; P.J. Fiscus 0-0-0.

TOTALS — 12 (3)-8-41. Free throw shooting: 8 of 16 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Miller, Conner, Giordano.

