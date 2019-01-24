Hillsboro ladies travel to Clinton-Massie and lose 48-33

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – On the strength of its defense, the Clinton-Massie girls basketball team defeated Hillsboro 48-33 Wednesday in a non-league game at the Lebanon Road gym.

The Lady Falcons are 4-12 following the win over their former South Central Ohio League and Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference rival.

Faith Cottrell led CM with 15 points, eight of which came in a big third quarter.

In the fourth, Miranda Crawford scored five of her nine points. In the final quarter, the Lady Falcons were 8 for 10 at the free throw line.

Patience Chowning scored all nine of her points in the second half.

Karleigh Hopkins and Josie Hopkins scored seven points each for the Indians. Kayden Watson buried a couple of threes for six points.

Hillsboro trailed 20-13 at halftime but Clinton-Massie pulled away in the third period for a 41-23 lead.

SUMMARY

Clinton-Massie 48 Hillsboro 33

H 05.08.10.10…..33

C 07.13.21.14…..48

HILLSBORO (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Burns 0-0-0-0 J. Hopkins 3-0-1-7 Grover 1-0-1-3 K. Hopkins 3-1-0-7 Cosby 0-0-0-0 Dean 2-0-0-4 Watson 2-2-0-6 Detrick 0-0-0-0 Bledsoe 0-0-0-0 Ja Moberly 0-0-0-0 Jo Moberly 1-0-2-4 Page 0-0-0-0 Edenfield 0-0-0-0.

TOTALS 13-3-4-33

CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McK Crawford 0-0-0-0 Cottrell 6-3-0-15 Ireland 3-0-3-9 Avery 3-0-0-6 Chowning 2-2-3-9 Lay 0-0-0-0 Mi Crawford 3-0-3-9 Voisey 0-0-0-0 Greathouse 0-0-0-0 Cranmer 0-0-0-0 Jaramillo 0-0-0-0 Wilson 0-0-0-0.

TOTALS 17-5-9-48

Mark Huber is the Sports Editor for the Wilmington News Journal.

Hillsboro’s Gracie Dean surveys the floor from the elbow in this photo from the Lady Indians game against the Lady Blue Lions on Saturday, January 12, at Hillsboro High School. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/01/web1_Gracie-Dean-File-Photo-2019.jpg Hillsboro’s Gracie Dean surveys the floor from the elbow in this photo from the Lady Indians game against the Lady Blue Lions on Saturday, January 12, at Hillsboro High School. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette