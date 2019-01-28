AP Boys state basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, and total points:
|DIVISION I
|1, Cin. Moeller (24)
|15-0
|248
|2, Hilliard Bradley (1)
|17-0
|197
|3, Dublin Coffman
|17-0
|188
|4, Pickerington Cent.
|17-1
|141
|5, Sylvania Northview
|16-0
|138
|6, Akr. SVSM
|11-2
|135
|7, Lima Sr.
|14-1
|86
|8, Lorain
|12-1
|84
|9, Tol. Whitmer
|12-1
|65
|10, Logan
|11-2
|28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngs. Boardman (1) 19. Vandalia Butler 15. Sidney 13. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 13.
|DIVISION II
|1, Day. Chaminade-Julienne (9)
|15-1
|221
|2, Cin. Taft (4)
|13-1
|205
|3, Trotwood-Madison (9)
|12-2
|195
|4, Cols. South (2)
|14-1
|158
|5, Cle. VASJ (1)
|11-3
|132
|6, Cin. Wyoming
|12-1
|123
|7, Cin. Hughes
|11-2
|98
|8, Thornville Sheridan
|14-2
|89
|9, Wauseon
|12-3
|36
|10, Poland Seminary (1)
|11-2
|31
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Philadelphia 29. Cin. Aiken 26.
|DIVISION III
|1, Archbold (15)
|14-0
|227
|2, Wheelersburg (3)
|16-0
|186
|3, Anna (3)
|15-0
|174
|4, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
|12-2
|156
|5, Cin. Purcell Marian (2)
|14-2
|136
|6, Genoa Area (1)
|13-0
|134
|7, Ottawa-Glandorf
|11-1
|105
|8, Beaver Eastern
|15-1
|53
|9, Brookville
|14-2
|42
|10, Ashtabula Edgewood (2)
|14-0
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Albany Alexander 24. Sugarcreek Garaway 19. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 17. Leavittsburg Labrae 12. Metamora Evergreen 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1, Berlin Hiland (22)
|18-1
|250
|2, Convoy Crestview (2)
|14-1
|209
|3, Toronto
|15-1
|154
|4, St. Henry
|12-3
|144
|5, Bristol (1)
|13-2
|132
|6, Hicksville (1)
|13-0
|113
|7, Zanesville Rosecrans
|13-2
|112
|8, Spring. Cath. Cent.
|12-2
|93
|9, Sycamore Mohawk
|14-1
|49
|10, Glouster Trimble
|11-3
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 21. Minster 20. New Middletown Spring. 17. Tol. Christian 17. Sarahsville Shenandoah 14.