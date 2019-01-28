AP Boys state basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I 1, Cin. Moeller (24) 15-0 248 2, Hilliard Bradley (1) 17-0 197 3, Dublin Coffman 17-0 188 4, Pickerington Cent. 17-1 141 5, Sylvania Northview 16-0 138 6, Akr. SVSM 11-2 135 7, Lima Sr. 14-1 86 8, Lorain 12-1 84 9, Tol. Whitmer 12-1 65 10, Logan 11-2 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngs. Boardman (1) 19. Vandalia Butler 15. Sidney 13. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 13.

DIVISION II 1, Day. Chaminade-Julienne (9) 15-1 221 2, Cin. Taft (4) 13-1 205 3, Trotwood-Madison (9) 12-2 195 4, Cols. South (2) 14-1 158 5, Cle. VASJ (1) 11-3 132 6, Cin. Wyoming 12-1 123 7, Cin. Hughes 11-2 98 8, Thornville Sheridan 14-2 89 9, Wauseon 12-3 36 10, Poland Seminary (1) 11-2 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Philadelphia 29. Cin. Aiken 26.

DIVISION III 1, Archbold (15) 14-0 227 2, Wheelersburg (3) 16-0 186 3, Anna (3) 15-0 174 4, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 12-2 156 5, Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 14-2 136 6, Genoa Area (1) 13-0 134 7, Ottawa-Glandorf 11-1 105 8, Beaver Eastern 15-1 53 9, Brookville 14-2 42 10, Ashtabula Edgewood (2) 14-0 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Albany Alexander 24. Sugarcreek Garaway 19. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 17. Leavittsburg Labrae 12. Metamora Evergreen 12.

DIVISION IV 1, Berlin Hiland (22) 18-1 250 2, Convoy Crestview (2) 14-1 209 3, Toronto 15-1 154 4, St. Henry 12-3 144 5, Bristol (1) 13-2 132 6, Hicksville (1) 13-0 113 7, Zanesville Rosecrans 13-2 112 8, Spring. Cath. Cent. 12-2 93 9, Sycamore Mohawk 14-1 49 10, Glouster Trimble 11-3 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 21. Minster 20. New Middletown Spring. 17. Tol. Christian 17. Sarahsville Shenandoah 14.