Lynchburg-Clay ladies fall to 12th in latest AP girls state basketball poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
|DIVISION I
|1, Pickerington Cent. (16)
|17-1
|227
|2, Centerville (3)
|17-1
|182
|3, Canton McKinley (2)
|17-1
|174
|4, W. Chester Lakota W. (2)
|16-2
|141
|(tie) Can. Glenoak
|13-1
|141
|6, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (2)
|14-2
|132
|7, Cin. Walnut Hills
|17-1
|104
|8, Newark
|17-1
|91
|9, Sylvania Southview
|16-1
|32
|10, Cin. Princeton
|14-2
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Akr. Hoban 26. 12, Youngs. Austintown-Fitch 21. 13, Dublin Coffman 14. 14, Mason 12.
|DIVISION II
|1, New Philadelphia (5)
|15-0
|198
|2, Day. Carroll (7)
|15-1
|190
|3, Tol. Rogers (10)
|13-2
|178
|4, Poland Seminary (3)
|16-0
|174
|5, McArthur Vinton County
|15-0
|144
|6, Bellevue
|14-2
|84
|7, Thornville Sheridan
|13-2
|79
|8, Cin. Indian Hill
|10-5
|54
|9, Perry
|15-1
|53
|10, Wintersville Indian Creek
|15-1
|52
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Trotwood-Madison 31. 12, Youngs. Mooney 23. 13, Chillicothe Unioto 18. 14, Tipp City Tippecanoe 13. 15, Franklin 12. 15, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 12.
|DIVISION III
|1, Cols. Africentric (21)
|17-0
|235
|2, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1)
|16-0
|197
|3, Berlin Hiland (1)
|14-1
|156
|4, Waynesville (1)
|15-0
|142
|5, Ottawa-Glandorf
|18-1
|125
|6, Versailles (1)
|13-3
|96
|7, Doylestown Chippewa
|15-1
|94
|8, Castalia Margaretta
|16-2
|61
|9, Albany Alexander
|16-2
|35
|10, Sardinia Eastern
|18-2
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Anna 22. 12, Lynchburg-Clay 21. 13, Delta 18. 13, Cin. Purcell Marian 18. 15, Bellaire 16. 15, Cardington-Lincoln 16. 15, Warren Champion 16. 18, Orrville 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1, Ft. Loramie (15)
|17-1
|225
|2, Minster (2)
|17-1
|204
|3, Cornerstone Christian (2)
|14-1
|151
|4, New Madison Tri-Village (1)
|16-1
|130
|5, Fairfield Christian (1)
|15-0
|126
|6, McDonald (2)
|16-0
|107
|7, Portsmouth Notre Dame (1)
|15-0
|101
|8, Waterford
|12-2
|87
|9, Berlin Center W. Reserve
|17-1
|64
|10, Ottoville (1)
|16-2
|63
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Covington 21. 12, Newark Cath. 15. 13, Shadyside 13.