Lynchburg-Clay ladies fall to 12th in latest AP girls state basketball poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I 1, Pickerington Cent. (16) 17-1 227 2, Centerville (3) 17-1 182 3, Canton McKinley (2) 17-1 174 4, W. Chester Lakota W. (2) 16-2 141 (tie) Can. Glenoak 13-1 141 6, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (2) 14-2 132 7, Cin. Walnut Hills 17-1 104 8, Newark 17-1 91 9, Sylvania Southview 16-1 32 10, Cin. Princeton 14-2 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Akr. Hoban 26. 12, Youngs. Austintown-Fitch 21. 13, Dublin Coffman 14. 14, Mason 12.

DIVISION II 1, New Philadelphia (5) 15-0 198 2, Day. Carroll (7) 15-1 190 3, Tol. Rogers (10) 13-2 178 4, Poland Seminary (3) 16-0 174 5, McArthur Vinton County 15-0 144 6, Bellevue 14-2 84 7, Thornville Sheridan 13-2 79 8, Cin. Indian Hill 10-5 54 9, Perry 15-1 53 10, Wintersville Indian Creek 15-1 52

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Trotwood-Madison 31. 12, Youngs. Mooney 23. 13, Chillicothe Unioto 18. 14, Tipp City Tippecanoe 13. 15, Franklin 12. 15, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 12.

DIVISION III 1, Cols. Africentric (21) 17-0 235 2, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 16-0 197 3, Berlin Hiland (1) 14-1 156 4, Waynesville (1) 15-0 142 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 18-1 125 6, Versailles (1) 13-3 96 7, Doylestown Chippewa 15-1 94 8, Castalia Margaretta 16-2 61 9, Albany Alexander 16-2 35 10, Sardinia Eastern 18-2 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Anna 22. 12, Lynchburg-Clay 21. 13, Delta 18. 13, Cin. Purcell Marian 18. 15, Bellaire 16. 15, Cardington-Lincoln 16. 15, Warren Champion 16. 18, Orrville 12.

DIVISION IV 1, Ft. Loramie (15) 17-1 225 2, Minster (2) 17-1 204 3, Cornerstone Christian (2) 14-1 151 4, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 16-1 130 5, Fairfield Christian (1) 15-0 126 6, McDonald (2) 16-0 107 7, Portsmouth Notre Dame (1) 15-0 101 8, Waterford 12-2 87 9, Berlin Center W. Reserve 17-1 64 10, Ottoville (1) 16-2 63

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Covington 21. 12, Newark Cath. 15. 13, Shadyside 13.

