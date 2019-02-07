Tigers travel to Wayne HS for double dual

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wayne High School hosted McClain, Covington, and Trotwood Madison in a double dual on Wednesday February 6. It was predetermined by the home team that McClain would face Covington in round one, and face Wayne in round two.

Covington recently finished in the top four in their regional dual tournament, giving McClain a formidable opponent in round one. The Buccaneers and the Tigers were tied 6-6 after three matches. That was the last time MHS would be able to catch Covington as they would stay just ahead of the Tigers the rest of the match, with the dual meeting coming down to the final match with Covington winning that and securing their victory 37-27.

The host Warriors squared off against the Tigers in round two, after the Warriors defeated Trotwood Madison in round one. Wayne also proved to be a formidable team. This dual meet changed leads three times and was tied twice, so it was a very good dual meet. McClain had two quality duals on the night. McClain would take the final lead in match number 11 and earned a quality split on the night with a 45-36 victory. The Tigers are now 11-3 on the season.

Four Tigers went 2-0 on the night: Ethan Burns (113), Jacob Krafthefer (138), Phil Waters (182), and Kade Rawlins (220). Krafthefer and Waters both went over 20 wins on the season. Krafthefer is 20-6 and Waters is now 21-8.

Tanner Tite (170) went 1-0. Five Tigers split even on the night at 1-1: Lucas Jansen (120), Dawson Jansen (132), Aidan Salyers (126), Quinton Smith (145), and Kyler Trefz (195).

Kai Borrelli (285) wrestled two varsity matches but was unable to secure a victory. Parker Chaney (182) competed in one jayvee match against Covington but was also unable to get a victory.

Up next for Tigers is the FAC tournament to be held at Chillicothe High School on Saturday February 9. The Tigers are sitting in second place in the FAC after the league duals. 14 weight class champions will earn their all league honors.

Shane Paul, the Head Coach of the McClain Tigers varsity wrestling team, submitted this story.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/02/web1_Wrestling-logo.jpg