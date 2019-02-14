McClain wrestlers split double dual at Amanda-Clearcreek

AMANDA — The McClain wrestling team was able to secure another split on Wednesday, February 13, in a double dual at Amanda-Clearcreek High School. The victory brought their season win total up to a dozen. They currently are 12-4 on the season.

Besides the host school and McClain, Liberty Union and London completed the double dual. ACHS and Liberty Union are both in the Mid State League and decided they see enough of each other through the course of the season and decided they should each wrestle the non league schools.

In round one, the Tigers faced the Amanda-Clearcreek Aces. The Aces have a strong dual meet team, filling all 14 weight classes. The Tigers were unable to overcome the 12 point deficit from forfeits as they filled 12 weight classes.

Amanda took a strong 33-6 lead with very solid lower weights, with the match starting at 126 pounds and ending at 120 pounds. The Tigers dominated in the upper weights, but still came up two points short. The final score was 39-37.

In round two, it was a battle of the big cats, as the Tigers took on the Liberty Union Lions. This match was never in question, as the Tigers jumped out 18-0 and held a strong lead the entire way enroute to a 54-21 victory.

Individual results for McClain are as follows. Winning both matches were: Ethan Burns (113), Lucas Jansen (120), Quinton Smith (145), Phil Waters (182), and Kade Rawlins (220).

Splitting even were: Aidan Salyers (126), Dawson Jansen (132), Jacob Krafthefer (138), Tanner Tite (170), Kyler Trefz (195), and Kai Borrelli (285). Nathan Franz (152) wrestled two varsity matches but was unable to secure a victory.

In JV action, Parker Chaney (195) wrestled both schools but was unable to get a victory, and Justin Kegley (220) went 1-0 with a pin over Liberty Union.

Shane Paul, the Head Coach of the McClain Tigers varsity wrestling team, submitted this story.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/02/web1_New-McClain-Tiger-paw-1.jpg