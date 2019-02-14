Fairfield boys and girls win SHAC bowling tournament

The Southern Hills Athletic Conference boys and girls bowling tournament was held Monday, February 11, at Highland Lanes in Hillsboro. The Fairfield Lions and Lady Lions took home first place in both events with scores of 3714 and 3087 respectively.
Lynchburg-Clay and Whiteoak bowling teams also competed in the tournament with the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs finishing second with scored of 3564 and 2831 respectively.
The Wildcats and Lady Wildcats were third and fourth in the event with respective scores of 3421 and 2234.
Fairfield’s girls coach Dennis Mosny and boys coach Jason Ayers were named SHAC coaches of the year after leading their teams to the championship.
Billy Oliver of Whiteoak earned Player of the Year honors scored 648 in the boys tournament while Lynchburg-Clay’s Morghan Sellman was the girls SHAC Player of the Year and shot 540 in the tournament.
Eastern, Fayetteville and Ripley also competed in the boys’ tournament and finished with scores of 3336, 3027 and 2858 respectively to take home fourth, fifth and sixth place.
Eastern was the only other team represented in the girls’ tournament and finished in third place with a team score of 2517.
The SHAC also released the names of the boys and girls bowlers selected to the All-SHAC bowling teams, the full list is below:
Boys
Billy Oliver – 648 – Whiteoak
Trey Wilkinson – 640 – Fairfield
Jonah Fenner – 575 – Lynchburg-Clay
Holden Furgeson – 571 – Fairfield
PJ Blankemeyer – 561 – Fayetteville
Quincy Ellis – 557 – Ripley
Nathan Campbell – 518 – Lynchburg-cCay
Austin Moore – 510 – Whiteoak
Girls
Morghan Sellman – 540 – Lynchburg-Clay
Sara Wuellner – 489 – Fairfield
Gracie Lawson – 487 – Fairfield
Taylor Lawson – 446 – Fairfield
Mikaela Tipton – 445 – Lynchburg-Clay
Maggie Dorsey – 439 – Eastern
Morgan Baker – 429 – Fairfield
Autumn Jodrey – 415 – Whiteoak
Ryan Applegate is the sports editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.