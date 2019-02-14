Lynchburg-Clay’s Peyton Scott moved into first place on the all time scoring list Wednesday at Valley High School when she passed Paul Cluxton’s previous record of 2111 points in a sectional tournament game against West High School. Scott finished the game with 2117 points and the Lady Mustangs advanced to the District semi finals on Saturday, February 16, at Valley High School against Ironton with a scheduled 4:30 p.m. tip.

