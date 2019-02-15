McClain picks up mat win at Monroe Heights

MONROE — The McClain wrestling team made their first trip to Monroe High School for a dual meet on Thursday, February 14, completing back to back nights of wrestling. The Monroe Hornets are a very solid team with many top eight district ranked wrestlers and with a full lineup, posing a serious challenge to the Tigers. Although the Tigers only fill 12 of the 14 weight classes, they also have several district ranked wrestlers themselves.

The match started at 160 pounds and finished at 152 pounds. Bumping their 152 pound wrestler Nathan Franz to one of their open weight classes, 160 pounds, the Tigers were able to jump out to an early 15-0 lead by taking the first three weight classes. Monroe has an undefeated wrestler, Will Streit at 195 pounds, who got them on the board with a pin, but they were never able to catch up, as the Tigers kept wrestling hard and won some very crucial matchups en route to a 39-35 final victory.

Quinton Smith (145), secured the Tiger’s victory when he won by a 5-2 decision in the thirteenth match, putting them up by 10 points. The Hornets picked up the forfeit in the final match at 152 pounds, but they were four points short at that point. The victory moved the Tigers to an impressive 13-4 on the season, doing it the hard way, challenging some of the best teams, all divisions, within a three hour radius of McClain High School, to dual matches.

Varsity winners for the Tigers were: Lucas Jansen (120), Jacob Krafthefer (138), Quinton Smith (145), Nathan Franz (160), Tanner Tite (170), Phil Waters (182), Kade Rawlinis (220), and Kai Borrelli (285).

Wrestling varsity but coming up short of victory were: Ethan Burns (113), Aidan Salyers (126), Dawson Jansen (132), and Kyler Trefz (195).

There were some JV matches contested. Jacob Krafthefer (138) won by pin. Justin Kegley (220) won a decision and Parker Chaney (195) lost by pin.

Up next for the Tigers is the 2nd annual McClain Duals on Saturday, February 16. Wrestling starts at 9am. This will be the last home event for the season and also the last wrestling of the regular season.

This will also be senior day for the Tigers. The Tigers will look to best the 15 wins total in a season under Shane Paul, which they have done twice. All teams will get five matches at the McClain Duals, which consist of division 1 and division 2 teams, including FAC power, Jackson.

Shane Paul, the Head Coach of the McClain Tigers varsity wrestling team, submitted this story.

