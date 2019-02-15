7th grade Lions win SHAC tourney

The Fairfield Middle School 7th grade boys basketball team poses for a picture with their SHAC League Tournament Championship trophies at Peebles High School on Saturday, February 9, after they beat the North Adams Green Devils in the championship game. Pictured front row(l-r): Britton Campbell, Gabe Fouch, Nolan Campbell, Janre Lerio, Larkin Friend, and Brayden Davis. Pictured back row(l-r): Daniel Ward, Timmy Williams, Brantin Dawson, Cody Frost, Cade Miller, Trey House, Caiden Fauber, J.D. Duncan, and Coach Quentin Williams.

