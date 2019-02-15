FAC basketball All-League teams

The Frontier Athletic Conference released it’s selections for the boys and girls All-FAC basketball teams on Friday with McClain earning five total spots between the two teams with the Lady Tigers garnering three spots and the Tigers receiving two selections. Hillsboro’s lone representative on either the All-FAC basketball teams was Ethan Watson.

McClain is represented on the boy’s All-FAC basketball team by senior Devin Carter and junior Dalton Mischal and representing the Lady Tigers on the girl’s All-FAC basketball team are seniors Maddy Stegbauer and Bryn Karnes along with sophomore Kyla Burchett.

The boy’s team standings in the FAC saw Chillicothe finish as the league champion with a 9-1 record, Washington is currently second with a league record of 6-3 followed by Jackson at 6-4, McClain at 5-4, Hillsboro at 3-7 and Miami Trace at 0-10.

The Tigers and Blue Lions will play the final FAC regular season matchup on Saturday at McClain High School when they compete in a game that was originally scheduled to take place on Friday, February 1. If the Blue Lions win they will claim second place in the FAC with a 7-3 record however, if the Tigers win there will be a three way tie for second place in the league with Washington, Jackson and McClain sporting identical 6-4 records in the league.

The boys Player of the Year in the FAC was Chillicothe’s Javon Maughmer.

The Player of the Year for the girls in the FAC was split between Washington’s Hannah Haithcock and Miami Trace’s Shay McDonald.

The final standings for girls basketball in the FAC saw the Lady Blue Lions of Washington take first with a 9-1 league record; Miami Trace was second at 8-2, McClain was third at 6-4, Chillicothe was fourth at 5-5 and Jacksosn and Hillsboro finished the season tied for fifth place at 1-9.

The full list of boys and girls All-FAC selections are as follows:

Boys

Cooper Donaldson – Jackson

Caleb Wallis – Jackson

Devin Carter – McClain

Dalton Mischal – McClain

Ethan Watson – Hillsboro

Evan Upthegrove – Washington

Brandon Noel – Chillicothe

Tre Beard – Chillicothe

Girls

Shawnice Smith – Chillicothe

Maddy Stegbauer – McClain

Bryn Karnes – McClain

Kyla Burchett – McClain

Cassidy Lovett – Miami Trace

Rayana Burns – Washington

Shawna Conger – Washington

Information for this story was provided by FAC Commissioner Terri Tutt.

