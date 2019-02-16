Lady Lions advance to D II District bowling tournament

The Fairfield Lady Lions varsity bowling team advanced to the D II Southeast District girls Bowling Tournament with a fourth place finish in the Sectional Tournament. Pictured (l-r): Madison Miller, Gracie Lawson, Sadie Knisely, Morgan Baker, Taylor Lawson, and Sarah Wuellner.
