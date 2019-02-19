SHAC All-League basketball teams

The Southern Hills Athletic Conference on Monday announced the final SHAC Division I and Division II standings in boys and girls basketball along with the All-League teams and Coach of the Year winners.

The SHAC winter sports awards banquet will be held Sunday, March 10, at North Adams High School with a 4 p.m. start.

The boys standings in the big school division (D I) saw the Ripley Blue Jays take first place with a 12-1 record, Eastern and North Adams finished tied for second with identical 10-3 SHAC records, West Union was fourth at 8-5 and Lynchburg-Clay finished fifth with a 2-11 record in the conference.

In the small school division (D II) the Fairfield Lions and Peebles Indians tied for first place with 7-6 conference records, Whiteoak finished in third place with a 4-9 record against conference opponents, Fayetteville took fourth place with a record of 3-10 in the SHAC and Manchester finished in fifth place with a 2-11 conference ledger.

Rex Woodward was named the SHAC Coach of the Year in boys basketball after leading the Ripley Blue Jays to a 12-1 record and a league championship.

On the girls side of things the Lady Warriors of Eastern took home first place in the big school division with a 13-0 conference mark. Lynchburg-Clay was second at 11-2, North Adams took home third place with a 9-4 league record, West Union was fourth at 3-10 in the SHAC this year and Ripley was fifth at 2-11.

Peebles was the cream of the crop in the girls small school division with an 8-5 conference record, Manchester took second place in the SHAC at 7-6, Fairfield and Fayetteville were third with matching league records of 6-7 and Whiteoak finished the regular season at 0-13 in SHAC play.

Kevin Pickerill was named the SHAC Coach of the Year in girls basketball after leading the Eastern Lady Warriors to a 13-0 record and a league championship.

The lists below show the All-League players in boys and girls basketball for the 2018-19 season.

Boys

Weston Browning – Peebles

Landon Rigdon – Ripley

Sam Buddlemeyer – Fairfield

Jaki Royal – Ripley

Titus Burns – Eastern

Nigel Royal – Ripley

Raymond Conner – Lynchburg-Clay

Hunter Ruckel – Whiteoak

Bowen Doane – Fayetteville

Bowen Tomlin – West Union

Marcus Hamilton – Eastern

Colton Vaughn – Eastern

Zane Kingsolver – West Union

Wyatt Willey – Fairfield

Austin McCormick – North Adams

Elijah Young – North Adams

Cj McCulley – Fayetteville

Girls

Tatum Arey – Peebles

Brooke Kennedy – Manchester

Brianna Barnes – Fairfield

Grace McDowell – North Adams

Samara Cannon – Fairfield

Cecilia Murphy – Fayetteville

Olivia Crawford – Fayetteville

Alexa Pennington – Eastern

Carlee Daulton – Ripley

Camryn Pickerill – Eastern

Zoe Fittro – Lynchburg-Clay

Morgan Reynolds – Eastern

Delaney Harper – North Adams

Peyton Scott – Lynchburg-Clay

Jacey Justice – Peebles

Darrington White – Manchester

Southern Hills Athletic Conference Commissioner Michelle Gleim provided the information for this report.

