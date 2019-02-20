Breeden finds success at Cleveland State

2016 Hillsboro High School graduate Hanna Breeden started her third season as a member of the Cleveland State Lady Vikings softball team on a high note on Friday, Feb. 15, in Greenville, NC. Breeden had two hits and two RBI against the East Carolina Lady Pirates despite the Lady Vikings losing 9-8. Breeden is a career .310 for the Lady Vikings and has recorded 72 hits, 12 doubles, one triple and one home run during her collegiate career. Hanna also has 29 RBI, 25 walks and eight stolen bases in just over two seasons with the Lady Vikings.

2016 Hillsboro High School graduate Hanna Breeden started her third season as a member of the Cleveland State Lady Vikings softball team on a high note on Friday, Feb. 15, in Greenville, NC. Breeden had two hits and two RBI against the East Carolina Lady Pirates despite the Lady Vikings losing 9-8. Breeden is a career .310 for the Lady Vikings and has recorded 72 hits, 12 doubles, one triple and one home run during her collegiate career. Hanna also has 29 RBI, 25 walks and eight stolen bases in just over two seasons with the Lady Vikings.