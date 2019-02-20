AP boys state basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I 1, Cin. Moeller (17) 20-0 185 2, Pickerington Cent. (1) 21-1 131 3, Sylvania Northview 21-0 121 4, Lorain 19-1 96 5, Hilliard Bradley 20-1 94 6, Dublin Coffman 20-1 75 7, Akr. SVSM 16-3 71 7, Vandalia Butler 20-2 71 9, Logan 16-3 30 10, Centerville 17-5 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sidney 24. Pickerington N. 20. Tol. Whitmer 18. Lyndhurst Brush 15.

DIVISION II 1, Trotwood-Madison (9) 20-2 169 2, Cols. South (8) 20-1 156 3, Cin. Wyoming (1) 21-1 140 4, Poland Seminary (1) 18-2 98 5, Wauseon 17-3 71 (tie) Cin. Taft 17-4 71 7, Day. Chaminade Julienne 18-4 61 8, Cin. Hughes 16-5 40 9, London 20-2 26 10, New Philadelphia 19-1 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Zane Trace 22. Cin. Aiken 21. Cle. VASJ 20. Norwalk 17. Thornville Sheridan 17. Cols. Beechcroft 16. Granville 14. Lima Shawnee 13. Richfield Revere 13.

DIVISION III 1, Archbold (14) 21-0 164 2, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2) 20-2 137 3, Wheelersburg (1) 22-0 135 4, Genoa Area 19-0 93 5, Cin. Purcell Marian (1) 19-3 85 6, Ashtabula Edgewood (1) 20-1 73 7, Beaver Eastern 21-1 70 8, Anna 19-2 54 8, Ottawa-Glandorf 18-3 54 10, Brookville 19-3 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Oregon Stritch 22. Milford Center Fairbanks 19. Worthington Christian 17. Seaman N. Adams 14. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 12. New Paris National Trail 12.

DIVISION IV 1, Berlin Hiland (17) 21-1 178 2, Convoy Crestview (1) 20-1 153 3, St. Henry (1) 18-3 120 4, Toronto 18-2 92 5, Sycamore Mohawk 19-1 91 6, Bristol 17-3 72 7, Spring. Cath. Cent. 18-3 70 8, Zanesville Rosecrans 18-3 62 9, Glouster Trimble 16-3 54 10, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 19-3 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Richmond Hts. 20. Hicksville 16.