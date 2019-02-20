AP boys state basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
|DIVISION I
|1, Cin. Moeller (17)
|20-0
|185
|2, Pickerington Cent. (1)
|21-1
|131
|3, Sylvania Northview
|21-0
|121
|4, Lorain
|19-1
|96
|5, Hilliard Bradley
|20-1
|94
|6, Dublin Coffman
|20-1
|75
|7, Akr. SVSM
|16-3
|71
|7, Vandalia Butler
|20-2
|71
|9, Logan
|16-3
|30
|10, Centerville
|17-5
|25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Sidney 24. Pickerington N. 20. Tol. Whitmer 18. Lyndhurst Brush 15.
|DIVISION II
|1, Trotwood-Madison (9)
|20-2
|169
|2, Cols. South (8)
|20-1
|156
|3, Cin. Wyoming (1)
|21-1
|140
|4, Poland Seminary (1)
|18-2
|98
|5, Wauseon
|17-3
|71
|(tie) Cin. Taft
|17-4
|71
|7, Day. Chaminade Julienne
|18-4
|61
|8, Cin. Hughes
|16-5
|40
|9, London
|20-2
|26
|10, New Philadelphia
|19-1
|25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Zane Trace 22. Cin. Aiken 21. Cle. VASJ 20. Norwalk 17. Thornville Sheridan 17. Cols. Beechcroft 16. Granville 14. Lima Shawnee 13. Richfield Revere 13.
|DIVISION III
|1, Archbold (14)
|21-0
|164
|2, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2)
|20-2
|137
|3, Wheelersburg (1)
|22-0
|135
|4, Genoa Area
|19-0
|93
|5, Cin. Purcell Marian
|(1)
|19-3
|85
|6, Ashtabula Edgewood (1)
|20-1
|73
|7, Beaver Eastern
|21-1
|70
|8, Anna
|19-2
|54
|8, Ottawa-Glandorf
|18-3
|54
|10, Brookville
|19-3
|36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Oregon Stritch 22. Milford Center Fairbanks 19. Worthington Christian 17. Seaman N. Adams 14. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 12. New Paris National Trail 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1, Berlin Hiland (17)
|21-1
|178
|2, Convoy Crestview (1)
|20-1
|153
|3, St. Henry (1)
|18-3
|120
|4, Toronto
|18-2
|92
|5, Sycamore Mohawk
|19-1
|91
|6, Bristol
|17-3
|72
|7, Spring. Cath. Cent.
|18-3
|70
|8, Zanesville Rosecrans
|18-3
|62
|9, Glouster Trimble
|16-3
|54
|10, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy
|19-3
|36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Richmond Hts. 20. Hicksville 16.