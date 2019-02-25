Alexander sings with Muskingum

Hillsboro senior Ty Alexander recently signed to bowl for Muskingum University for the 2019-2020 year. Muskingum is a private liberal arts college in New Concord, Ohio. Pictured seated (l-r): Fay Alexander (mother), Ty and Carleen Alexander (grandmother). Standing (l-r): David Jones (Muskingum coach), Doug Smith (Muskingum coach), Jeff Miller (HHS coach) and Bill Alexander (grandfather).

Hillsboro senior Ty Alexander recently signed to bowl for Muskingum University for the 2019-2020 year. Muskingum is a private liberal arts college in New Concord, Ohio. Pictured seated (l-r): Fay Alexander (mother), Ty and Carleen Alexander (grandmother). Standing (l-r): David Jones (Muskingum coach), Doug Smith (Muskingum coach), Jeff Miller (HHS coach) and Bill Alexander (grandfather). https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/02/web1_Ty-Alexander-signs-for-Bowling.jpg Hillsboro senior Ty Alexander recently signed to bowl for Muskingum University for the 2019-2020 year. Muskingum is a private liberal arts college in New Concord, Ohio. Pictured seated (l-r): Fay Alexander (mother), Ty and Carleen Alexander (grandmother). Standing (l-r): David Jones (Muskingum coach), Doug Smith (Muskingum coach), Jeff Miller (HHS coach) and Bill Alexander (grandfather). Submitted photo