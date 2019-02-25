McClain wrestling advances eight to District Tournament, one alternate

Wrestlers from Miami Trace, Logan Elm, Fairfield Union, McClain, Westfall, Washington, Zane Trace, Hillsboro, Unioto, Circleville and Waverly traveled to Washington Court House on Saturday to take part in the 2019 D II Sectional Wrestling Tournament at Washington High School. 10 wrestlers combined from McClain and Hillsboro advanced to the District Tournament that is scheduled for Friday, February 1, and Saturday, Feb. 2, at Wilmington High School.

The McClain Tigers had one wrestler emerge with a sectional championship as Kade Rawlins won by decision over Washington’s Mason Mustain in the 220 pound weight class.

Hillsboro also emerged from the sectional tournament with one wrestler claiming a sectional title as Lane Cluff pinned Collin Roar of Logan Elm at the 1:35 mark of their match to earn the championship.

Richard Adkins, also from Hillsboro, advanced to the District Tournament courtesy of a second place finish in the 160 pound division.

In the 120 pound competition McClain’s Lucas Jansen finished in second place to earn a spot in the District Tournament despite a quick loss in the first place match.

Also advancing to the District Tournament courtesy of a second place finish in the Sectional Tournament is Jake Krafthefer in the 138 pound weight class.

McClain’s Ethan Burns advanced with a third place finish at Washington High School where he pinned Logan Laux of Logan Elm to earn third place in the Sectional Tournament.

at 145 pounds Quinton Smith of McClain pinned Miami Trace’s Jayden LeBeau in their third place matchup to earn hit spot in the District Tournament.

Dawson Jansen at 132, Phil Waters at 182 and Kyler Trefz at 195 each advanced courtesy of fourth place finishes in the sectional tournament.

McClain’s Kai Borrelli finished in fifth place in the 285 pound weight class and was selected as an alternate for the District Tournament.

The District Tournament is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Friday with doors opening for fans at Wilmington High School at 2 p.m. On Saturday doors will open for fans at 9 a.m. and the first matches will begin at 10 a.m.

