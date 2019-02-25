Hillsboro girls bowling advances to State

The Hillsboro varsity girls bowling team qualified for the State Tournament with a District Tournament victory at Shawnee Lanes in Chillicothe on Saturday, February 22, with a team score of 3659.

Fairfield’s Gracie Lawson shot 519 over three games for the Lady Lions an earned a spot in the State Tournament courtesy of her performance.

Jonah Fenner of Lynchburg-Clay will represent the Mustangs in the State Tournament after he shot 667 in three combined games.

The Hillsboro team is comprised of Maddie Tomko, Olivia Wilson, Taylor Jordan, Haley Hughes, Selena Mingua, Breanna Little, Kailey Dietrick and Caoimhe Condon.

Jordan was the high scorer for the Lady Indians as she shot 180, 202, and 178 in her three games for a combined total of 560.

Mingua was next for the Lady Indians with scores of 193, 172 and 174 for a total of 539 across her three games.

Wilson totaled 519 on Saturday with scores of 169, 137 and 213, while Hughes shot 182, 136 and 186 across her three games for a final total score of 504.

Rounding out the scoring for Hillsboro was Tomko who totaled 489 and shot 132, 188 and 169 in her three games in the tournament.

The Division II girls State bowling Tournament is scheduled for Friday, March 1, with qualifying rounds scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

The D II boys State bowling Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, March 2, with qualifying rounds again beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Both tournaments will be held at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl located at 3224 South High Street, Columbus, OH 43207, admission is $8.

If wither boys or girls tournament is postponed due to inclement weather Monday, March 4, has been selected as the make up date.

Ryan Applegate is the Sports Editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

