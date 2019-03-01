Indians and Tigers fare well on day 1 of Districts

McClain’s Kade Rawlins gets opponent Jamen Hill in position for the pin in their third round of their District Wrestling match at Wilminton High School on Friday. Rawlins was one of 10 combined wrestlers from McClain and Hillsboro competing at the District Tournament on Friday. Action will resume on Saturday at Wilminton High School with matches scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Check the Tuesday, March 5, edition of The Times-Gazette for full results.

