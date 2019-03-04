Hamilton set to continue baseball career

Whiteoak senior Traeten Hamilton signed his letter of intent to play baseball at the University of Indianapolis on Friday at Whiteoak High School. Pictured front row (l-r): Wildcats’ Head Coach Chris Veidt, Hamilton and Wildcats’ Assistant Coach John Combs. Back row (l-r): Whiteoak High School Principal Brian Ruckel and Bright Local Superintendent Ted Downing.

