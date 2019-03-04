Cluff, Rawlins advance to State

WILMINGTON — The OHSAA Division II District Wrestling Tournament took place at Wilmington High School on Friday and Saturday, March 1 and 2, and ended with two Highland County athletes advancing to the State Tournament. Lane Cluff, of Hillsboro, earned a spot at State with a District Runner up finish in the 285 pound class while McClain’s Kade Rawlins finished in fourth place at 220 pounds to earn his spot in the competition.

Cluff defeated Greenville’s Colton McCartney via major decision in his first round match before pinning Springfield Shawnee representative Josh Lange in the quarterfinal match.

In the semifinal match Cluff earned a second major decision on the day when he beat Eaton’s Seth Bowman 18-7 to advance to the finals.

Ross’ Alex Coleman ended Cluff’s run in the finals when he pinned the 285 pounder at the 1:13 mark of their match.

Despite the loss Cluff earned District Runner up and has the opportunity to take part in the State Tournament one last time before graduation.

McClain’s Kade Rawlins started off on the right foot when he pinned Carroll’s Jamen Hill at the 4:58 mark of the third period in their first round match.

Greenville’s Tytan Grote pinned Rawlins in the quarterfinals to put Rawlins in a tough position as he needed to win three matches in the consolation bracket to advance to the State Tournament.

Rawlins left little doubt in his Second Consolation bracket match, against Bellbrook’s Anthony Barhorst, as he reeled off 11 unanswered points to earn a major decision victory.

The third consolation match saw Rawlins earn a 2-0 decision victory over Washington’s Mason Mustain to advance to the third place matchup and secure his spot in the State Tournament.

Rawlins lost his final match of the day when Bellefontaine’s Bruno Pattison gained a 5-1 decision victory over the Tiger wrestler.

Below are the results for the other McClain and Hillsboro wrestlers that competed in the district tournament.

First Round

195: Will Striet (Monroe) pin Kyler Trefz (McClain) 1:21

182: Logan Iams (Ross) dec. Phil Waters (McClain) 8-2

160: Richard Adkins (Hillsboro) dec. Joshua Chapman (Taylor) 10-5

145: D`artangan Spitler (Graham Local) pin Quinton Smith (McClain) 4:16

138: Blake Ballard (Tippecanoe) pin Jake Krafthefer (McClain) 4:55

132: Dominic Davidson (Wilmington) maj. dec. Dawson Jansen (McClain) md12-0

126: Riley Slade (Greenville) pin Isaac Lewis (Hillsboro) 3:27

120: Elijah Richards (New Richmond) pin Lucas Jansen (McClain) 3:21

113: Jorden Zigo (Trotwood-Madison) tech. fall Ethan Burns (McClain) tf18-1

Quarterfinal

160: Steele Boysel (Ben. Logan) dec. Richard Adkins (Hillsboro) 7-2

First Consolation

195: Austin Kimmerly (New Richmond) dec. Kyler Trefz (McClain) 4-3

170: Jared Kremer (Franklin) dec. Phil Waters (McClain) 5-3

145: Robby Frederick (Clinton-Massie) maj. dec. Quinton Smith (McClain) md11-1

138: Sam Eastes (Wilmington) tech. fall Jake Krafthefer (McClain) tf18-2

132: Dawson Jansen (McClain) dec. Roman Jones (Cham. Julienne) 13-10

126: Blake Seaman (Clinton-Massie) pin Isaac Lewis (Hillsboro) 2:53

120: Lucas Jansen (McClain) maj. dec. Nicholas Romano (Carroll) md14-0

113: Ethan Burns (McClain) dec. Jordyn Dillavou (Spr. Shawnee) 8-4

132: Graham Carson (Miami Trace) pin Dawson Jansen (McClain) 2:40

120: Owen Hewitt (Eaton) tech. fall Lucas Jansen (McClain) tf15-0

113: Justin Mills (Valley View) tech. fall Ethan Burns (McClain) tf15-0

Second Consolation

160: Zac Schmidt (Eaton) dec. Richard Adkins (Hillsboro) 4-2

Ryan Applegate is the Sports Editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Hillsboro’s Lane Cluff maintains a favorable position in his 285 pound match in the District Wrestling Tournament at Wilminton High School on Friday. Cluff finished as the runner up in the District Tournament and earned a spot in the State Tournament. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/03/web1_Lane-Cluff-2019-District-Tournament-at-Wilmington-HS.jpg Hillsboro’s Lane Cluff maintains a favorable position in his 285 pound match in the District Wrestling Tournament at Wilminton High School on Friday. Cluff finished as the runner up in the District Tournament and earned a spot in the State Tournament.