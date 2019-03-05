Bowlers from Hillsboro, Fairfield and Lynchburg-Clay compete in the D II State Tournament March 1 and 2

The Hillsboro Lady Indians Bowling team and Gracie Lawson of Fairfield traveled to Columbus on Friday, March 1, to participate in the Division II girls State Bowling Tournament held at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl where the Lady Indians finished fourteenth out of 16 teams and Lawson finished in seventy seventh place for the Lady Lions.

Lynchburg-Clay’s Jonah Fenner took part in the D II boys State Bowling Tournament on Saturday, March 2, and finished fourteenth in the tournament.

The Lady Indians struggled to break the 800 pin mark in all three of their regulation ten pin games on Friday and shot 798,839 and 790 in games one, two and three respectively.

Hillsboro totaled 2427 in it’s three regulation ten pin games and scored 142, 131 and 135 in its three baker games for a final team total of 2835.

The Lady Indians were led by Olivia Wilson who finished twenty-ninth in the tournament and shot 190,180 and 144 across her three games for a total of 514.

Maddie Tomko was next for Hillsboro and finished in fifty-first place with a score of 492 after shooting 175, 128 and 189 in her three games in the tournament.

Lady Indian Taylor Jordan finished the tournament in a tie for fifty-third with a score of 490 and she shot 125, 198 and 167 across her three games.

Selena Mingua was sixty-third at the State Tournament and shot 173, 142 and 152 in her three matches to finish with a total of 467.

Haley Hughes also represented the Lady Indians in the state tournament and shot 135,191 and 138 to finish with a total of 464 as she took home sixty-seventh in the event.

Lawson bowled three games in the tournament and finished with a total score of 431 after shooting 149,158 and 124 respectively.

The Lady Indians won the D II District Tournament at Shawnee Lanes in Chillicothe with a total team score of 3659 but were out of sorts at the State Tournament and shot a full 800 points worse at the final D II Tournament.

Lawson shot 519 over three games for the Lady Lions in the District Tournament at Shawnee Lanes in Chillicothe to earn her individual invitation to the girls State Bowling Tournament.

On Saturday Fenner finished with a total of 660 and shot 257, 224 and 179 respectively in his three matches at the tournament.

Fenner earned his spot in the State Bowling Tournament with a 667 pin performance in the District Tournament .

Ryan Applegate is the Sports Editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

