Fairfield’s Duffie 2nd in 800 at Indoor State Meet

Four athletes from Highland County, two from Hillsboro High School and two from Fairfield High School, traveled to the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio on Saturday, March 2, to compete in the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Division II and III Indoor State Championships. Quinn Conlon and Draven Stodgel represented the Indians at the meet while Brandtson and Ailean Duffie represented the Lions.

Brandtson Duffie took part in the boys 800-meter run and finished with a time of 1:58.21 and earned second place in the event behind Shelby’s Blake Lucius who finished with a time of 1:57.86.

Ailean Duffie who represented the Lady Lions of Fairfield at the Indoor State Championships competed in the girls D II and III Triple Jump and finished in 18th place with a distance of 30-00.50. The winner of the girls Triple Jump was Carlee Siefker of Leipsic who had a distance of 34-07.50.

Hillsboro’s Stodgel took part in the D II and III boys Shot Put event and finished with a distance of 48-08.00 and finished in 10th place overall. Northwestern-Springfield’s Adam Riedinger took home first place in the event with a distance of 59-07.75.

Conlon competed in two events, the boys Triple Jump and the boys High Jump at the Indoor State Championships.

In the Triple Jump Conlon finished with a distance of 37-04.00 that earned him 12th place in the event. Mykal Comminey of Ponitz was first in the event with a distance of 43-00.00.

In the boys High Jump Conlon completed a height of 5-06.00 and finished in 21st place in the event. The winner of the boys High Jump was Robie Glass from Shawnee Springfield and he finsihed with a height of 6-04.00.

All four of these athletes will be competing in Track and Field this spring at their respective school.

Brandtson Duffie and Stodgel each qualified for the 2018 OHSAA State Track and Field Championships last spring.

Three others finish in top 20 in four events