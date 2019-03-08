McClain’s Joe B. Stewart named OPSWA District Co-Coach of the Year

For the second time in a week, this time by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association, McClain Head Coach Joe B. Stewart was recognized as the Coach of the Year in the District after leading the Tigers to 11 more wins than the 2017-18 season with a 15-8 overall record and a 6-4 record in the Frontier Athletic Conference that saw the Tigers finish in a tie for second place in the league.

First year Washington Blue Lions Head Coach Connor Scott was also selected by the OPSWA and the two FAC coaches will share the honor as Co-Coaches of the Year in the District in Division II for the 2018-19 season.

Stewart was not the only member of the McClain Basketball program to be honored by the OPSWA as Senior Devin Carter was selected First Team All-District after averaging 16.8 points per game for the Tigers this season.

McClain Junior Dalton Mischal was selected as a Third Team All-District member and averaged 12.6 points per game in 2018-19 while Senior Ethan Cockerill earned Special Mention.

The Hillsboro Indians are represented by Seniors Ethan Watson on the Second Team All-District and Mason Swayne who earned Special Mentiaon. Watson averaged 15 points per game for the Indians and passed the 1,000 point plateau agaisnt the Paint Valley Bearcats late in the season.

The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs were represented in Division III by Raymond Connor who earned Third Team All-District honors after averaging 17 points per game for the Mustangs this season.

The Fairfield Lions were represented in Division IV by Senior Sam Buddlemeyer on the Second Team All-District after averaging 16.9 points per game for the Lions this season.

Fairfield Junior Wyatt Willey was a Third Team All-District performer and averaged 14.1 points per game during the 2018-19 season while Bryson Simmons garnered Special Mention.

Hunter Ruckel of Whiteoak was selected as a Second Team All-District performer and averaged 14.7 points per game for the Wildcats in 2018-19 while Senior Zach Rand was selected as a Second Team All-District player after averaging 12.3 points per game.

Below is a list of players named to the OPSWA All-District first and second teams.

DIVISION I

First Team

Bo Myers, Logan, 6-5, Sr., 27.4; Jayvon Maughmer, Chillicothe, 6-5, Jr., 15.0

Player of the Year: Bo Myers, Logan

Coach of the Year: Chris Rider, Logan

Second Team

Caleb Bell, Logan, 6-1, Sr., 9.4; Brandon Noel, Chillicothe, 6-7, Jr., 16.0

DIVISION II

First Team

Cam Evans, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-0, Jr., 25.2; Evan Conley, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 6-0, Sr., 18.2; Elijah Williams, Athens, 5-9, Sr., 8.0; Seth Dennis, Vincent Warren, 6-2, So., 13.9; Devin Carter, Greenfield McClain, 6-3, Sr., 16.8; Ethan Heller, Thornville Sheridan, 6-1, Sr., 21.5; Gavin Arbaugh, McArthur Vinton County, 6-0, Jr., 17.0; Cooper Donaldson, Jackson, 6-3, Sr., 17.6

Player of the Year: Ethan Heller, Thornville Sheridan

Co-Coaches of the Year: Joe B. Stewart, Greenfield McClain; Connor Scott, Wash. C.H. Washington

Second Team

Cory Call, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-2, Sr., 12.9; Jordan Lambert, Bidwell River Valley, 6-5, So., 15.1; Evan Upthegrove, Wash. C.H. Washington, 6-0, Sr., 12.6; Isaac Ward, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-8, So., 14.8; Riley Gibson, Circleville, 5-10, So., 16.7; Noah Nichols, Vincent Warren, 6-0, Sr., 14.7; Cobe Marquez, Waverly, 5-10, Sr., 12.0; Ethan Watson, Hillsboro, 6-1, Sr., 15.0; Grant Heileman, Thornville Sheridan, 6-7, Sr., 13.5; Caleb Wallis, Jackson, 5-7, Jr., 14.5

DIVISION III

First Team

Weston Baer, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-2, Jr., 19.8; Elijah McCloskey, Chillicothe Huntington, 6-0, Sr., 19.3; Charlie Large, Ironton, 6-0, Sr., 19.5; J.K. Kearns, Albany Alexander, 5-10, Jr., 12.0; Tanner Holden, Wheelersburg, 6-6, Sr., 27.0; Lane Brewster, Latham Western, 6-0, Sr., 20.0; Michael Miller, Beaver Eastern, 6-6, Sr., 15.8; Alex Blanton, Piketon, 6-0, Sr., 18.9; Mason Darby, Oak Hill, 6-4, Sr., 16.0

Player of the Year: Tanner Holden, Wheelersburg

Co-Coaches of the Year: Nathan Speed, Proctorville Fairland; Steven Ater, Wheelersburg

Second Team

Zach Fout, Frankfort Adena, 6-3, Sr., 15.3; Ethan Wilson, Ironton, 6-2, Sr., 12.7; Austin Webb, South Point, 6-2, So., 14.3; Eli Archer, Chesapeake, 6-4, So., 15.4; Matt Mondlak, Proctorville Fairland, 6-2, Sr., 9.2; Clayton Thomas, Proctorville Fairland, 5-9, So., 10.1; Matthew Fraulini, Portsmouth, 6-2, Jr., 16.3; J.J. Truitt, Wheelersburg, 6-3, So., 13.0; Evan Leist, Beaver Eastern, 5-9, Sr., 12.5; Marcus Hamilton, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-10, Sr., 11.0; Elijah Young, Seaman North Adams, 5-11, Sr., 13.3; Bowan Tomlin, West Union, 6-1, Sr., 16.0; Chase Hammond, Oak Hill, 6-4, Jr., 20.0

DIVISION IV

First Team

Aaron Music, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 6-3, Sr., 17.0; Jack Leith, Willow Wood Symmes Valley, 6-3, Jr., 19.0; Russ Young, Waterford, 6-3, Sr., 13.9; Brayden Weber, Glouster Trimble, 6-0, Jr., 17.2; Gage Sampson, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-2, Jr., 19.0; Kyle Sexton, New Boston Glenwood, 6-5, So., 20.4; Shiloah Blevins, South Webster, 6-5, Sr., 19.0; Weston Browning, Peebles, 5-9, Jr., 16.4

Player of the Year: Aaron Music, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant

Coach of the Year: Howie Caldwell, Glouster Trimble

Second Team

Cory Borders, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 5-10, Jr., 12.5; Zach Roach, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-9, Jr., 18.2; Braxton Hardy, Crown City South Gallia, 6-3, Sr., 15.8; Garrett Barringer, Reedsville Eastern, 6-5, Jr., 15.0; Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble, 6-0, Fr., 12.2; Colby Bartley, Corning Miller, 5-9, Jr., 22.7; Tanner Kimbler, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-10, Sr., 20.0; Will Shope, Sciotovillle East, 6-0, Sr., 17.1; Sam Buddelmeyer, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-2, Sr., 16.9; Hunter Ruckel, Mowrystown Whiteoak, 6-0, Jr., 14.7

In this Times-Gazette file photo McClain Head Coach Joe B. Stewart directs the Tigers’ defense from the sideline in a January 5, 2019 home game against the Fairfield Lions. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/03/web1_Joe-B-Stewart-COY.jpg In this Times-Gazette file photo McClain Head Coach Joe B. Stewart directs the Tigers’ defense from the sideline in a January 5, 2019 home game against the Fairfield Lions. The Times-Gazette file photo