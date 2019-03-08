Lynchburg-Clay Senior Scott named OPSWA D III District Player of the Year

Lynchburg-Clay Senior Peyton Scott has another award to add to her trophy case after being chosen as the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association Division III District Player of the Year and earned First Team All-District distinction on Friday after leading her team to the D III Southeast District Finals and averaging a staggering 26.4 points per game over the course of the 2018-19 season.

Lady Mustang’s Junior Zoe Fittro earned D III Second Team All-District honors and averaged 15.3 points per game for Lynchburg-Clay this season.

Also in D III Fairfield Senior Brianna Barnes earned Third Team All-District honors after averaging 12.5 points per game for the Lady Lions and Sophomore Samara Cannon earned special mention.

The McClain Lady Tigers are represented in Division II by Kyla Burchett who earned Second Team All-District honors after averaging 12.1 points per game in 2018-19.

McClain Senior Bryn Karnes earned Special Mention for her efforts for the Lady Tigers this season.

Hillsboro’s Lady Indians are represented by Karleigh Hopkins who earned Special Mention honors for her play this year.

The following is the full list of girls who earned first or second team All-District honors in D I – IV.

DIVISION I

First Team

Hannah Kroft, Marietta, 6-0, Jr., 14.

DIVISION II

First Team

Kenzie McConnell, Circleville, 6-0, So., 16.4; Hannah Haithcock, Wash. C.H. Washington, 6-0, Sr., 17.0; Shay McDonald, Wash. C.H. Miami Trace, 5-7, Jr., 17.0; Jocie Fisher, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-11, Sr., 15.9; Kassidy Betzing, Pomeroy Meigs, 5-7, Sr., 16.2; Kendyl Mick, Thornville Sheridan, 5-9, Jr., 9.3; Morgan Bentley, McArthur Vinton County, 5-10, So., 17.1

Player of the Year: Hannah Haithcock, Wash. C.H. Washington

Co-Coaches of the Year: Rod Bentley, McArthur Vinton County; Samantha Leach, Wash. C.H. Washington

Second Team

Shayna Hoop, Circleville, 5-7, Sr., 10.6.; Rayana Burns, Wash. C.H. Washington, 5-8, Jr., 10.8; Hannah Burnside, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-7, Sr., 10.2; Abby Hatter, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-9, Jr., 15.4; Laura Manderick, Athens, 5-8, Jr., 14.5; Zoiee Smith, Waverly, 5-6, So., 12.0; Kyla Burchett, Greenfield McClain, 5-2, So., 12.1; Rachel Cooke, Thornville Sheridan, 6-0, Sr., 13.0; Josie Ousley, McArthur Vinton County, 5-1, Jr., 9.0.

DIVISION III

First Team

Addi Dillow, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 5-8, So., 15.0; Allie Marshall, Proctorville Fairland, 6-0, Sr., 12.9; Braiden Collins, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-7, Sr., 23.0; Kaylee Darnell, Wheelersburg, 5-5, So., 16.5; Rachel Richardson, Albany Alexander, 5-7, Sr., 14.0; Morgan Reynolds, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-5, Sr., 11.0; Peyton Scott, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-8, Sr., 26.4; Caitlyn Brisker, Oak Hill, 5-9, Jr., 17.4.

Player of the Year: Peyton Scott, Lynchburg-Clay

Co-Coaches of the Year: Kevin Pickerill, Sardinia Eastern Brown; Jeff Grinstead, Albany Alexander

Second Team

Haylee Stevens, Ironton, 5-7, Sr., 11.3; Emilee Whitt, South Point, 5-7, Jr., 12.0; Baylee McKnight, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 5-5, Sr., 12.0; Kelsie Warnock, Proctorville Fairland, 5-8, Sr., 9.7; Bre Call, Lucasville Valley, 5-6, Jr., 14.2; Caitlyn Puckett, Minford, 5-10, Sr., 11.2; Ashley Blankenship, Minford, 6-3, Sr., 14.6; Maddie Cook, South Webster, 5-10, Sr., 12.4; Abbie Kallner, Wheelersburg, 5-6, Sr., 15.8; McKena Rice, Albany Alexander, 5-8, Sr., 14.5; Mary-Kate McCulloch, Nelsonville-York, 5-5, Sr., 11.4; Grace McDowell, Seaman North Adams, 5-9, Sr., 11.1; Alexa Pennington, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 6-1, Sr., 10.8; Zoe Fittro, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-7, Jr., 15.3.

DIVISION IV

First Team

Katie Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-4, Sr., 16.4; Ava Hassel, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-5, So., 11.2; Rachael Adams, Waterford, 5-8, Sr., 11.4; Cara Taylor, Waterford, 5-2, Fr., 8.4; Kyna Waderker, Belpre, 6-0, Jr., 15.0; Jacey Justice, Peebles, 5-8, So., 24.4.

Player of the Year: Katie Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Co-Coaches of the Year: J.D. McKenzie, Portsmouth Notre Dame; Jerry Close, Waterford

Second Team

Alyson Bailey, Reedsville Eastern, 5-3, Sr., 15.0; Jess Parker, Reedsville Eastern, 5-2, Sr., 11.0; Rachael Hayes, Willow Wood Symmes Valley, 5-0, Jr., 14.7; Paige Tolson, Stewart Federal Hocking, 5-2, So., 13.0; Jayne Six, Glouster Trimble, 6-1, Fr., 11.5; Ashley Spencer, Corning Miller, 5-9, Jr., 14.5; Jensen Warnock, Portsmouth Clay, 5-11, Sr., 15.0; Taylor Schmidt, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-5, Jr., 8.3; Emily Kern, Waterford, 5-7, Sr., 6.0; Sylvia Evans, Latham Western, 5-4, Sr., 17.3; Brooke Kennedy, Manchester, 5-10, So., 13.3.

Ryan Applegate is the Sports Editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Lynchburg-Clay Senior Peyton Scott finishes off the fast break with a layup on Saturday, March 2, in a D III Southeast Girls District Final matchup with Alexander at the Waverly Downtown Arena. Scott was named the OPSWA DIII District Player of the Year on Friday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/03/web1_Peyton-Scott-POY.jpg Lynchburg-Clay Senior Peyton Scott finishes off the fast break with a layup on Saturday, March 2, in a D III Southeast Girls District Final matchup with Alexander at the Waverly Downtown Arena. Scott was named the OPSWA DIII District Player of the Year on Friday. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette