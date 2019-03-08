Hillsboro’s Cluff earns spot in the top eight at State Wrestling Tournament

Hillsboro Senior Lane Cluff looks into the crowd at the Schottenstein Center on the campus of Ohio State University on Thursday after pinning his Championship Qualifying round opponent on Day one of the OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament. Cluff returned the the Schottenstein Center on Friday for Day two of the event and took on defending the State Champion at 285 pounds Jack DelGarbino in the Championship Quarterfinals. Cluff was pinned in the match against DelGarbino at the 2:13 mark and was moved into the Consolation bracket. Cluff won his Consolation round two match over David Hooks via 2-1 decision and secured a spot on Saturday’s podium as a top eight finisher at the event. Cluff was pinned in the Consolation Quarterfinals by Brennan Knueve at the 34 second mark and was placed into the seventh place match on Saturday. The fifth and seventh place matches in Division II are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on mats 4-6. (Please check the Tuesday, March 12, edition of The Times-Gazette for full results and additional photos.)

