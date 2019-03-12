Hillsboro boys bowling 10th at State

The Hillsboro Indians boys bowling team traveled to Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl on Saturday, March 10, and competed in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I State Boys Bowling Tournament where the team placed tenth out of 16 teams with a final team score of 3287.

Indian Senior Christian McConehea was the top finisher for Hillsboro at the event and finished twenty-third in individual scoring as he shot 202, 181, and 224 across three games for a total of 607.

The next highest scorer for Hillsboro was Senior Andrew Louderback who finished the event in a tie for forty-seventh place with a total score of 568 for three ten-pin games in which he shot 217, 165 and 186 respectively.

Brendon Ormes a Senior for the Indians compiled a final score of 551 to net a fifty-sixth place individual finish and Ormes shot 163, 185 and 203 across three ten-pin games for Hillsboro.

Hillsboro Freshman Hunter Springer totaled 519 in three games of traditional ten-pin bowling to secure a seventy-second place finish and shot 180,160 and 179 respectively in his three games at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

Junior Tyler Snapp bowled one ten-pin game for the Indians at the State Tournament in Columbus and finished ninety-sixth in the individual standings with a 150 pin total in his lone game.

The Indians finished two spots out of the Championship round in tenth place out of 16 teams and shot 914, 853 and 937 for a team score of 2704 in three traditional ten-pin games and followed up with scores of 232, 183 and 168 in three Baker games for a total of 583 to finish with a combined team score of 3287.

Vandalia Butler was crowned the D I Boys bowling Champion after beating second place Ashland in the finals on Saturday in Columbus.

Mentor took third place, Cincinnati Elder took fouth, Beavercreek was fifth, Westerville Central was sixth, Olmstead Falls was seventh and Berea-Midpark took home eighth place.

