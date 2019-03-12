Posted on by

2019 SHAC Winter Sports Awards


The 2019 SHAC Winter Sports Awards were held Saturday March 10 at North Adams High School. The SHAC Boys All-District Basketball Team gathers for a photo at North Adams High School on Saturday. Pictured front row (l-r): Weston Browning - Peebles, Sam Buddlemeyer - Fairfield, Titus Burns - Eastern, Raymond Conner - Lynchburg-Clay, Bowen Doane - Fayetteville, Marcus Hamilton - Eastern, Zane Kingsolver - West Union, Austin McCormick - North Adams. Back row (l-r): CJ McCulley - Fayetteville, Jaki Royal - Ripley, Nigel Royal - Ripley, Hunter Ruckel - Whiteoak, Bowen Tomlin - West Union, Colton Vaughn - Eastern, Wyatt Willey - Fairfield, Elijah Young - North Adams. Not Pictured: Landon Rigdon-Ripley

Submitted photo

The SHAC Girls All-District Basketball Team gathers for a photo at North Adams High School on Saturday. Pictured front row (l-r): Tatum Arey - Peebles, Brianna Barnes - Fairfield, Samara Cannon - Fairfield, Olivia Crawford - Fayetteville, Carlee Daulton - Ripley, Zoe Fittro - Lynchburg-Clay, Delaney Harper - North Adams and Jacey Justice - Peebles. Back row (l-r): Brooke Kennedy - Manchester, Grace McDowell - North Adams, Cecilia Murphy - Fayetteville, Alexa Pennington - Eastern, Camryn Pickerill - Eastern, Morgan Reynolds - Eastern, Peyton Scott - Lynchburg-Clay and Darrington White - Manchester.


Submitted photo

The SHAC Girls All-District Bowling Team gathers for a photo at North Adams High School on Saturday. Pictured front row (l-r): Morghan Sellman - Lynchburg-Clay, Gracie Lawson- Fairfield and Taylor Lawson - Fairfield. Back row (l-r): Mikaela Tipton - Lynchburg-Clay, Maggie Dorsey - Eastern, Morgan Baker - Fairfield and Autumn Jodrey - Whiteoak. Not pictured: Sara Wuellner-Fairfield.


Submitted photo

The SHAC Boys All-League Bowling Team gathers for a photo at North Adams High School on Saturday. Pictured (l-r): Holden Furgeson - Fairfield, PJ Blankemeyer - Fayetteville, Quincy Ellis - Ripley, Austin Moore - Whiteoak, Trey Wilkinson - Fairfield.


Submitted photo

The SHAC players of the year gather for a photo at North Adams High School on Saturday. Pictured (l-r): Morghan Sellman - bowling, Jaki Royal - boys basketball and Peyton Scott - girls basketball.


Submitted photo

The SHAC coaches of the year gather for a photo at North Adams High School on Saturday. Pictured (l-r): Dennis Mosny - Fairfield Girls bowling, Jason Ayers - boys bowling, Kevin Pickerill - girls basketball and Rex Woodward - boys basketball.


Submitted photo

