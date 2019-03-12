The 2019 SHAC Winter Sports Awards were held Saturday March 10 at North Adams High School. The SHAC Boys All-District Basketball Team gathers for a photo at North Adams High School on Saturday. Pictured front row (l-r): Weston Browning – Peebles, Sam Buddlemeyer – Fairfield, Titus Burns – Eastern, Raymond Conner – Lynchburg-Clay, Bowen Doane – Fayetteville, Marcus Hamilton – Eastern, Zane Kingsolver – West Union, Austin McCormick – North Adams. Back row (l-r): CJ McCulley – Fayetteville, Jaki Royal – Ripley, Nigel Royal – Ripley, Hunter Ruckel – Whiteoak, Bowen Tomlin – West Union, Colton Vaughn – Eastern, Wyatt Willey – Fairfield, Elijah Young – North Adams. Not Pictured: Landon Rigdon-Ripley

The SHAC Girls All-District Basketball Team gathers for a photo at North Adams High School on Saturday. Pictured front row (l-r): Tatum Arey – Peebles, Brianna Barnes – Fairfield, Samara Cannon – Fairfield, Olivia Crawford – Fayetteville, Carlee Daulton – Ripley, Zoe Fittro – Lynchburg-Clay, Delaney Harper – North Adams and Jacey Justice – Peebles. Back row (l-r): Brooke Kennedy – Manchester, Grace McDowell – North Adams, Cecilia Murphy – Fayetteville, Alexa Pennington – Eastern, Camryn Pickerill – Eastern, Morgan Reynolds – Eastern, Peyton Scott – Lynchburg-Clay and Darrington White – Manchester.

The SHAC Girls All-District Bowling Team gathers for a photo at North Adams High School on Saturday. Pictured front row (l-r): Morghan Sellman – Lynchburg-Clay, Gracie Lawson- Fairfield and Taylor Lawson – Fairfield. Back row (l-r): Mikaela Tipton – Lynchburg-Clay, Maggie Dorsey – Eastern, Morgan Baker – Fairfield and Autumn Jodrey – Whiteoak. Not pictured: Sara Wuellner-Fairfield.

The SHAC Boys All-League Bowling Team gathers for a photo at North Adams High School on Saturday. Pictured (l-r): Holden Furgeson – Fairfield, PJ Blankemeyer – Fayetteville, Quincy Ellis – Ripley, Austin Moore – Whiteoak, Trey Wilkinson – Fairfield.

The SHAC players of the year gather for a photo at North Adams High School on Saturday. Pictured (l-r): Morghan Sellman – bowling, Jaki Royal – boys basketball and Peyton Scott – girls basketball.

The SHAC coaches of the year gather for a photo at North Adams High School on Saturday. Pictured (l-r): Dennis Mosny – Fairfield Girls bowling, Jason Ayers – boys bowling, Kevin Pickerill – girls basketball and Rex Woodward – boys basketball.