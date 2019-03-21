Whiteoak Track and Field prepared for new season

The Whiteoak Wildcats and Lady Wildcats Track and Field teams finished second and eighth respectively at the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships in 2018 and both will be looking to improve on those finishes this season.

The teams will start their season on Monday, March 25, when they travel to West Union to take on the Dragons and Lady Dragons in a SHAC matchup.

Whiteoak will compete in meets at Georgetown, Peebles, West Union, Paint Valley and Georgetown respectively from March 27 – April 16.

The teams will return to their Highland County roots on Tuesday, April 23, when they travel to Greenfield for a meet against the McClain Tigers and Lady Tigers.

The regular season for the Wildcats and Lady Wildcats will come to a close on Thursday, May 2, when they travel to Clinton-Massie High School to participate against the Fayetteville Rockets and Lady Rockets.

Whiteoak will participate in the SHAC Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 10, that are scheduled to be held at the Fairfield Track and Field complex.

Ryan Applegate is the Sports Editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

