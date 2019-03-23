Hillsboro Lady Indians softball balanced team in 2019

The Hillsboro Lady Indians softball team will be balanced this season with a good mix of returning talent and new additons with two Seniors, three Juniors, three Sophomores and four Freshmen representing the program this season.

Hillsboro Lady Indians Head Coach Katie Moberly expects the Seniors and Juniors on the team to welcome the younger players and make them fell like a part of the team this season.

“I expect the returning players to accept the younger players into a team atmosphere,” said Moberly. “They have to balance their leadership roles while also making the younger ones feel like they belong.”

The Lady Indians will find playing time for the Freshmen talent on the roster and expects the younger players to adjust to the varsity level as the season progresses.

“The freshman bring a lot of talent and will be on the field,” said Moberly. “They will adjust to high school softball throughout the year.”

Moberly made it clear that she thinks all of her players have the ability to contribute to winning this season, otherwise they would not have been selected.

“New or returning, every player has the ability to contribute,” Moberly said. “That’s why they are here.”

The Lady Indians are all talenteted individuals have to grow together as a team according to Moberly, “I believe we will be a fun team to watch, each player brings her own individual strengths. The challenge will be to take each individual and form one complete unit or team.”

Because of the broad range of experience levels and ages on the team this season Moberly has targeted communication as something the team has to master and has seen progress in that area already in the preseason.

“We are balanced from top to bottom both in age and abilities,” Moberly told The Times-Gazette. “We need to continue to communicate and trust in one another and good things will happen.”

Moberly is knows that her team has a long way to go especially in the Frontier Athletic Conference but feels that her team will be competitive in every game on the schedule.

“Our league, as always, will be strong but I feel we can compete every time we take the field,” said Moberly. “It’s a short season and it’s time to show what kind of team we are.”

Ryan Applegate is the Sports Editor for The Times-Gazette.

Hillsboro Lady Indians third baseman, Christine Page, throws to first base on Tuesday at Paint Valley High School where the Lady Indians scrimmaged the Lady Bearcats. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/03/web1_Christine-Paige-Hillsboro-Lady-Indians-SOftball-2019.jpg Hillsboro Lady Indians third baseman, Christine Page, throws to first base on Tuesday at Paint Valley High School where the Lady Indians scrimmaged the Lady Bearcats. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette Hillsboro Lady Indians second baseman, Kelcie Thornburgh, gets into position to field a ground ball on Tuesday at Paint Valley High School where the Lady Indians scrimmaged the Lady Bearcats. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/03/web1_Kelcie-Thornburgh-Hillsboro-Lady-Indians-Softball-2019.jpg Hillsboro Lady Indians second baseman, Kelcie Thornburgh, gets into position to field a ground ball on Tuesday at Paint Valley High School where the Lady Indians scrimmaged the Lady Bearcats. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette

