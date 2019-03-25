Local sports briefs

Baseball and Softball Signups at Shaffer Park March 31

Baseball and Softball sign-ups will be help Sunday, March 31 from 1-3 p.m. At Richard Shaffer Park in Hillsboro.

Both boys and girls sign-ups will take place at the concession stand at the boys complex.

Boys and girls ages nine through 17 as of August 31, 2019 are invited to sign-up.

The players will be split into age groups as follows: Boys C 9 & 10 year olds; A 11 & 12 year olds; Pony 13 & 14 year olds; Babe Ruth 15, 16, &17 year olds; Girls C 9 & 10 year olds; A/B 11, 12 & 13 year olds; AA 14, 15, 16, & 17 year olds.

Please know your tee shirt size when you register. The registration fee of $60.00 will be due when you register. Sign-ups after the drafts will be put on a waiting list.

Registration forms are available to be printed from our web site. www.shafferpark.com

Pre-register by mailing to Shaffer Park Baseball/Softball/ P.O. Box158.