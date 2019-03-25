LCHS Track and Field

Pictured front row (l-r): Raelynn Rubble, Philemina Toca, Mia McCammon, Jessy Mullenix and Mae Quiley. Second row (l-r): Andre Cumberland, Gavin Frazier, Quinn Brown, Ashlynn Yates, Daniel Bohl, Audrey Merry, Miranda Lawhorn, Brooklynn Laymon and Austin Wilkin. Third row (l-r): Robbie McIntosh, Alana Miller, Cat Knope, Conner Tyree, Hunter Balon, Dawson Osborn, Cole Parker and Nathan Brown. Fourth row (l-r): David Burton, Tony You, Draiden Doughman, Jennifer Zwielser, Tristan Wiederhold, Abigail Brioli, Allison Kohus and Serene Walker.

Lynchburg-Clay Track and Field head coach James O’Connor said, “This year’s track team is very young. That means about everyone will come time running on the varsity team and have a chance to contribute. It also means we will be relying on underclassman a lot more than usual in relays and other events.”