Hillsboro varsity boys basketball Head Coach Bruce Miles resigns

Bruce Miles resigned as the Hillsboro Indians varsity boys basketball Head Coach on Monday when he submitted his resignation letter.

In a statement to local media Miles cited his two young daughters and his desire to spend more time with his family as the main reasons for stepping aside.

“It is with the utmost consideration, that I announce I am resigning from the Hillsboro High School varsity boys basketball coaching position. While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to coach in the boys program over the past 12 years, I have decided to step away from coaching to spend more time with my family,” said Miles. “I have two daughters who are actively involved in multiple extracurricular activities and I want to be present to support them during these ever important years in their lives.”

Miles made it clear that it is difficult for his to step away from the program that he has been a part of for 12 years including the last five as Head Coach.

“It will be difficult to walk away from all of the student athletes but I know the team of administrators will do a great job at finding someone to take over the program,” said Miles.

Bruce also took the time to thank the administrators of Hillsboro City Schools and the members of the community for all the support they have given him over the years.

“I would like to thank Mr. Dietrick, Mr. Turner, and Mr. Davis for their continued support throughout the years,” Miles said. “Additionally, I would like to thank the Board of Education and the parents and community members for the opportunity they’ve afforded me to coach the sport I dearly love.”

Miles finished his statement by thanking all of the current and former Hillsboro boys basketball staff and student athletes for their dedication to the program and the memories that he was able to create with them all.

“Additionally, I would like to thank all of the current and former coaches on staff that I have had the honored privilege to work with. I appreciate their dedication to the student athletes and the entire basketball program. Finally, I would like to thank the players. They are the reason why I became a coach,” said Miles.

“I will carry the memories from this experience with me for the rest of my life. I am thankful for the opportunity to be a coach and mentor to each of the student athletes who have played in the program and I am grateful for the relationships I have developed over the years,” Miles said. “I wish all the players the best in their future endeavors. It has been a true honor to coach at my alma mater. Go Indians!”

