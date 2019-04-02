Fairfield Lady Lions shutout North Adams Lady Devils 19-0

The Fairfield Lady Lions (4-0, 2-0 SHAC) returned to Southern Hills Athletic Conference play in a big way with a 19-0 shutout victory over the North Adams Lady Devils (0-4, 0-2 SHAC) before a capacity crowd at North Adams High School on Monday.

Kaiti White struck out 10 batters in the five inning shutout. The Lady Lion offense was equally impressive pounding out 22 hits this afternoon. White led the offense with four hits and five rbi’s, while teammates Lyndee Spargur and Taylor Lawson had three hits each. The Lady Lions defense played errorless softball this afternoon.

The Fairfield Lady Lions got off the bus swinging, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning on four consecutive base hits by Lyndee Spargur, Megan Gragg, Kaiti White, Layla Hattan, and one out later a single by Taylor Lawson.

Fairfield added another run in the second inning on singles by Lyndee Spargur and Kaiti White. The Lady Lions made the score 6-0 with another run in the third inning. Lauren Arnold led off the inning with a single up the middle and Taylor Lawson followed with a double to centerfield. Molly Thackston doubled and Hayleigh Lowe walked to load the bases. But North Adams pitcher Macey Jarvis would leave the bases loaded.

The Fairfield Lady Lions would take a commanding lead with seven runs in the top of the fourth inning on two singles by Kaiti White, and singles by Layla Hattan, Taylor Lawson, Halle Hamilton, and Lyndee Spargur.

The Lady Lions would send eleven consecutive pinch hitters to the plate in the top of the fifth inning scoring another six runs on six hits. In the inning, Caitlin Campbell, Morgan Sheridan, Sadie Knisley, Sara Knisley, Lynsey Smith, and Harley Flint had singles.

Kaiti White was again dominating on the mound this afternoon for the Fairfield Lady Lions throwing her second shutout in four starts while striking out 10 Lady Devil batters.

Leading hitters for the Lady Lions: Lyndee Spargur (3 for 4, 3 runs, 1 rbi), Megan Gragg (1 for 3, 1 run, 1 rbi), Kaiti White (4 for 4, 2 runs, 5 rbi), Layla Hattan (2 for 4, 2 runs, 1 rbi), Lauren Arnold (1 for 3, 1 run), Taylor Lawson (3 for 3, double, 3 rbi), Molly Thackston (1 for 3, double, 1 run), Hayleigh Lowe (0 for 1, 2 walks, 1 run), Halle Hamilton (1 for 3, 1 run, 1 rbi), Sadie Knisley (1 for 1, 1 run), Sara

Knisley (1 for 1, 1 run), Lynsey Smith (1 for 1, 1 run), Caitlin Campbell (1 for 1, 1 run), Harley Flint (1 for 1), and Morgan Sheridan (1 for 1).

Whitney Hill had two hits for North Adams.

Kaiti White (4-0) was the winning pitcher for Fairfield. Kaiti’s Pitching line: 5 innings, 4 hits, no runs, no earned runs, no walks, and 10 strikeouts. Macey Jarvis (0-4) suffered the loss for North Adams. Jarvis’s pitching line: 5 innings, 22 hits, 19 runs, 10 earned runs, 2 walks, and 3 strikeouts.

Tom Purtell, the Lady Lions Assistant Coach, submitted this story.

White strikes out 10 in five innings