Baseball and softball results from around Highland County

The Fairfield Lady Lions hosted Southern Hills Athletic Conference rivals the Fayetteville Lady Rockets on Tuesday at Fairfield High School and won 1-0. Fairfield’s pitching ace Kaiti White dominated the Lady Rockets and struck out 18 Fayetteville batters in her third shutout win of the season. White scattered three hits and tripled to the fence in left field to score Halle Hamilton who had reached base on a single before White’s at bat to account for the only run between the rivals. The Lady Lions did not commit an error in the game.

The Fairfield Lions varsity baseball team hosted SHAC rivals the Fayetteville Rockets on Tuesday at Fairfield High School and emerged victorious with a final score of 9-3.

Fairfield Head Coach Jeremy McGraw was pleased with his teams play against the Rockets, “Austin did a great job on the mound. He started out setting the tone from the beginning. We were able to give him run support early and that always helps. Jacob Morgan is starting to come on at the plate. These last two games he has swung the bat well. I feel like we are close to putting everything to together. Wyatt Willey made a great effort play at third in the top of seventh. It is those kind of plays that as a coach you can’t say enough about.”

On Monday the Lions traveled to North Adams High School and took on the Green Devils in a SHAC baseball game that saw the Green Devils defend their home field with a 2-0 win.

Sam Buddlemeyer pitched a complete game and gave up only three hits for the Lions on the mound and McGraw understands that his team can not afford to lose when the starters are putting together quality outings.

“Sam did a great job on the mound, it is unfortunate that we lost that quality start. Anytime you only give up 3 hits I feel you should win,” said McGraw. We had a couple of miscues on defense and that’s on me. We need to do a better job of coming up with that timely hit. Andrew Dingey and Ethan Grooms done a great job in the top of seventh to put us in position to tie the game. We have to have better discipline at the plate and find a way.”

The Whiteoak Wildcats varsity baseball team hosted the Peebles Indians on Tuesday at Whiteoak High School and beat the visitors by a final score of 12-1.

Chase Butler got the start and the win for the Wildcats as he pitched five innings, allowed one hit and one run while striking out seven batters. Ryan Roberts relieved Butler in the sixth inning and retired all three batters he faced.

“We just went to work today and did what we had to do. Chase Butler gives us five quality innings and Ryan Roberts goes an impressive one to finish up,” said Whiteoak Head Coach Chris Veidt. “Traeten Hamilton and Mason Lehr led the hit parade with three hits each. It was good to get Zach Harless going in the two slot with five for five quality at bats today. 13 stolen bases is always fun!”

